5-star defender Dante Moore sets a date for his commitment

Due to Ark Manning’s recent commitment to the Texas Longhorns, each of the top three recruits in the class of 2023 has announced their decision.

Now all the attention has shifted to prospect QB No. 4 Dante Moore.

On Wednesday night, the best unoccupied quarterback set a date for his decision.

Moore, the No. 1 recruit at Michigan State, will choose between Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and others on July 8 at noon Eastern time. The event will be broadcast on Sports Center.

While Moore is a homegrown product from Michigan, 247Sports’ lead recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong has a young QB who leans heavily toward the Oregon Ducks. A native of Detroit, a student at Martin Luther King High School attended the program in Eugene three times this year.

Where do you think the five-star avenue will land?