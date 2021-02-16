5 Smartwatches with Oximeter! Details

Smart watches have gained considerable space among the public, especially after bringing interesting additions to their range of functions that seek to make life easier for consumers.

The accessory used exclusively to check the hours, today has become an almost mandatory item for the assessment of daily health, physical activities, sending and receiving messages and much more.

Among so many innovative features in Smartwatches, one that has stood out is the pulse oximeter, capable of measuring blood oxygen levels and even identifying symptoms of delicate conditions such as pneumonia and other coronavirus-related illnesses.

With so many smart watch options on the market, we’ve brought you 5 options that have this valuable health resource. Check out.

Amazfit Band 5 Smartwatch Watch

With the Amazfit Band 5 smart watch, it became much easier to monitor the main activities of the body, thanks to the automatic detection system that is always in tune with the user’s body. Smartwatch provides data on heart rate, sleep time, exercise, calories burned and blood oxygen levels, with results controlled via the app.

Xiaomi Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch

One of the best cost-benefits in the segment, the Amazfit Bip U is the complete smart watch for those who want to manage their body activities and always be on top of their social networks. Its fall design combines resistance to innovation, resulting in an elegant and technological accessory capable of satisfying even the most demanding.

With the Amazfit Bip U, it is possible to use professional sensors, such as BioTracker and SpO2, to monitor the state of the body and the blood oxygen level, providing complete information for 24 hours running about the resting situation and body peaks.

Xiaomi Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch

The Xiaomi smartwatch comes with 12 integrated sport modes, bringing real-time sensors of activities and how it is possible to improve them in the routine. The Amazfit GTS 2 smart watch contains complete analysis of the main functions of the body, better regulating sleep, monitoring heart rate and easily using the oximeter through the Xiaomi app, where it is possible to see complete reports on the user’s daily life.

In addition, its large 1.65-inch AMOLED screen shows messages from social networks and apps with a vibration function so that consumers can always instantly check the news of the social cycle.