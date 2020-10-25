5 series similar to The Mentalist for research fans

The Mentalist is one of the leading investigative series on world television. The series was a huge success from 2000 to 2010, winning a huge number of fans. The series ended in 2015, but many people recently got to know the program through streaming platforms.

The essence of The Mentalist

Like most TV shows, one of The Mentalist’s main spices is the protagonist. Patrick Jane, played by Simon Baker, is a complete package by an eccentric researcher.

The character has brilliant observation skills, which make him a sensational detective with a unique mood. The plot surrounding him is even more powerful: he joined the police force in order to avenge the death of his wife and daughter, murdered by serial killer Red John.

In addition to the main, The Mentalist has a great set of supporting actors, with Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney), Kimball Cho (Tim Kang), Wayne Rigsby (Owain Yeoman) and Grace Van Pelt (Amanda Righetti).

What to watch after The Mentalist?

Now, if you finished this sensational series and you don’t know what to watch, Minha Série is here to help you. We have made a list of 5 amazing series that can help you overcome the lack of The Mentalist.

1. Sherlock

When it comes to a series with a genius and eccentric protagonist, Sherlock is the perfect show. The BBC One series stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, who play Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

The series is inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and has everything a fan of The Mentalist is looking for. Sherlock uses genius a combination of humor, investigation and, above all, particularities of the main characters.

2. Criminal Minds

For those who love a good series of police investigations, Criminal Minds is a very complete package. The CBS series has been on the air since 2005 and ended this year with the 15th season. The series is inspired by some real-life crimes and bets on a set of characters who need to try to understand the minds of criminals and prevent them from committing the most horrible crimes.

Criminal Minds is a good choice for fans of The Mentalist, especially if you loved the investigative team’s secondary plots.

3. White Collar

Known in Portuguese as “White Collar Crimes”, the series tells the story of Neal Caffrey (Matt Boomer), a top con man who is in FBI custody. Caffrey joins FBI agent Peter Burke to help him solve white collar crimes.

The series bets on humor, suspense and a lot of emotion, being built on the relationship between the two and on the constant game of cat and mouse of the series. White Collar is a good option for those who love a good investigation and narrative.

4. Lie To Me

Lie To Me is a great choice for those who like a different detective and who carries a dark past as a motivation. The series tells the story of the expert team created by Dr. Cal Lightman, who became obsessed with using body language and reading microexpressions to detect lies after his mother’s suicide.

The character is played by Tim Roth, who manages to give a great essence to Lightman. The series has only 3 seasons and is a good bet for you who are looking for a program to marathon.

5. Dexter

Running away from the good investigative standard, we have the option of Dexter. The series tells the story of Dexter Morgan, a forensic expert who, in his spare time, is an instinctive and dangerous serial killer. The series brings all the feeling of a police chase and investigation, with the plus of having a first-rate criminal in the middle of the team. Showtime recently announced that it will launch a Dexter revival, creating a perfect time to start watching the series.



