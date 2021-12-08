5 Series On Amazon Prime Video With New Season Forecast In 2022

Amazon Prime Video: In 2022, fans of series and movies will be treated to a multitude of interesting releases. And Amazon Prime Video streaming promises to bring some of the most incredible in this regard, including long-awaited productions by the public.

And if you like something new and are waiting for the third season of The Boys or The Wilds season 2, know that they are scheduled for new seasons for 2022. In addition to many releases, you can kill the nostalgia for several characters from series of Prime Video’s success.

Check out 5 series are scheduled for a new season in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video:

The Boys (3rd season)

Season three of The Boys promises a lot of thrills to viewers. Considered by executives and investors as one of the most successful in streaming, the production focuses on two groups: one of heroes, led by Homelander (Antony Starr), and another of deserters, whose members want to end the hegemony of the Seven of Vought International.

In the next episodes, in addition to continuing some conflicts seen in season 2, other plots will be explored. With the arrival of Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles), a reality show of heroes will be shown in real time within the series’ narrative. For now, the release date for the new season has not been released.

Hunters (2nd season)

The series on Amazon Prime Video amazes viewers in a number of ways. Hunters series is one of them, which debuted timidly in 2020. However, its 2nd season stood out as one of the most anticipated for its streaming release.

The plot explores the saga of a group of Nazi hunters from the 1970s in New York City. The protagonists are Jonah (Logan Lerman) and Meyer (Al Pacino), who, during Season 1, discover the existence of conspirators interested in founding a Fourth Reich in the United States. Although it is scheduled for 2022, it is not clear when the debut will take place.

The Lord of the Rings (season 1)

If you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings movie, get ready, as there’s big news coming to Prime Video in 2022. The series based on the work of JRR Tolkien is scheduled to premiere on September 2 of next year, telling an unprecedented story about this universe, something that has never been explored in movie theaters before. For now, there are few details about the characters, but several cast members have already been released.

In addition to expectations, what has been attracting the public’s attention is the fact that the production has a huge budget, around US$ 465 million.

The Wilds (Season 2)

Who’s looking forward to watching The Wilds Season 2? If the first episodes of the production consisted of conflicts filled with dynamism and a lot of emotion, what’s next could be even more interesting. Although the premiere was scheduled for this month (December), it seems that the public will only be able to check what happened to the protagonists of the series in 2022.

Approaching a group of girls from different social classes and ethnicities, they all need to come together after suffering a tragic accident if they are to survive in the middle of a desert island.

Upload (2nd season)

And to close the list of series on Amazon Prime, be aware that Upload Season 2 premieres in the first half of 2022. Created by Greg Daniels, the production explored, in its opening episodes, a not-too-distant future in which humans can have a virtual life even after they die.

The protagonist is Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who dies precociously and has the chance to live in a new reality. Gradually, several conflicts come to the character who has to deal with Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) and Nora (Andy Allo).