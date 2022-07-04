5 Screeners from Horror Movies That are Actually Good

Because screeners can seem frustrating and expected, some horror fans don’t like them and think they should never be used. Others believe that sometimes the screamer is perfectly timed, and nothing else will work. The fear of jumping can set the tone for a slasher or create enough tension in a paranormal story.

While there are definitely a lot of horror movies that use screeners that don’t seem deserved, there are some great horror movies with smart screeners that fans of the genre will appreciate. These moments prove that the main characters are in danger and that the situation is much worse than they initially thought. It is impossible to look at these scenes without feeling the fear that these characters face.

Norman Bates approaches Marion Crane in the shower (Psycho, 1960)

It’s hard to imagine a more famous horror scene than Marion Crane’s death in the shower in Psycho (1960). Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” holds up, and when the audience sees the heroine Janet Lee taking a shower, and then realizes that Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) has come to kill her, it’s hard to overestimate how unnerving it is.

This scene has had a huge impact on the genre, and every time fans watch a scene taking place in the bathroom, it’s impossible not to think about it. Is there anyone more vulnerable than when they are naked and taking a shower, assuming they are in the privacy of their own home?

Michael Myers kills Annie from the backseat of her car (Halloween, 1978)

Annie Brackett (Nancy Kice) is a good friend of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the movie Halloween (1978), and she wants to go to her boyfriend Paul’s house. Instead, Michael Myers approaches her from the backseat of her car. He’s been watching and waiting, and now he’s going to kill her.

Halloween villain Michael Myers has been scaring the public for decades with his silence and secrecy. Michael doesn’t make a sound and walks around Haddonfield, Illinois, killing anyone he wants. A killer hiding in the backseat of a car may be a hackneyed cliche from horror movies, but that image works here and leads to a terrifying and well-deserved panic.

Billy Jumps out of Sydney’s Window (Scream, 1996)

The Scream franchise has its share of jump-fear, as the films have a meta-view of horror. At the beginning of the 1996 film, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) knocks on Sydney Prescott’s (Neve Campbell) bedroom window. The fear of jumping works great, as Sydney definitely doesn’t expect her boyfriend to just show up. She is also nervous that her father Neil (Lawrence Hecht) will find Billy and get upset about it.

This scene is clever, since Billy is one of the Ghost Face killers in “Scream” and Sydney doesn’t know he’s a killer yet. There is a lot of hidden subtext and strong emotions in this scene, which makes it one of the best in the film, because Billy forces Sydney to sleep with him, and she is not ready yet. The fear of jumping is also really scary, which says a lot, because there are several of them throughout the film.

The Red Demon appears behind Josh (Astral, 2010)

The Astral franchise is one of the best Blumhouse horror series, and the 2010 film is one of the scariest horror films according to science. This makes sense, since it has a screamer that has become famous and is often mentioned by horror fans. Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) is coming, a red demon appears right behind him. Josh looks absolutely terrified and collapses.

While viewers are definitely expecting something scary to happen and it looks like something will pop out of Josh, it’s still a frightening and creepy moment. The fact that Josh looks so upset makes it even harder not to be afraid while watching.

The Killer approaches Julia (The Watcher, 2022)

There are many great horror movies without screeners, but sometimes one of them is perfect. The 2022 horror film “The Watcher” is one of the best films of the year, as well as one of the most intense. The pace in the film is incredible, and Julia (Mike Monroe) enters the apartment of her neighbor Irina (Madalina Anea). After seeing Irina’s body (without a head), the killer from the movie Daniel (Bern Gorman) jumps out at Julia and puts a bag on her head.

It follows from a popular movie, and Maika Monroe demonstrates another incredible role in The Observer, this time as a young woman who was pursued by a killer when she had just arrived in a Romanian city after moving there with her husband. When Daniel appears behind Julia, it’s impossible not to gasp and jump.