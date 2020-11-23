5 reasons why Jisoo and Rosé have the perfect friendship

Rosé and Jisoo have gifted us with memorable moments and have become an example when it comes to friendship, sharing a bond that we all wish to experience.

K-Pop idols share much more than their stage experiences, in all cases, the members of a group have been training partners for a long time and have even lived in the same dormitories. Therefore, a friendly connection is inevitable, but among the many cases we have observed, the union of Jisoo and Rosé has a special touch.

While working to become idols, the 4 members of BLACKPINK found something unique in their fellow members, no one better than them to understand the challenges they faced every day, which led them to understand each other creating a good connection and teamwork.

Jisoo and Rosé have a great friendship and they prove it in every interaction they have, but some of these qualities make us think that they have a connection that we too would like to experience with another special person.

Read on and find out what are the reasons why Jisoo and Rosé’s friendship steals the eyes of fans.

BLACKPINK’S JISOO AND ROSÉ’S FRIENDLY GESTURES

COMPLIMENT

The friendship of these idols has shown us how they trust each other and recognize their qualities, creating an atmosphere of comfort and trust between them. They can easily compliment each other and recognize each other’s potential, a clear example we found when Rosé told Jisoo in an interview that she was very pretty and that purple hair suits her very well. so I could keep it.

FUN

They have their own ways of having fun, Jisoo is known for improvising songs according to the situations she lives in, but Rosé easily plays along and joins in on her melody. The same happens when one of them starts dancing unexpectedly, which is proof of how well they complement each other.

LOVELY

These idols are experts in showing affection, so when they are together they do not hesitate to hug each other tightly, hold hands, and even hold onto the waist while walking so as not to separate from each other. Besides being a show of affection, it also shows your bonding and protective personality.

CHEER UP

Jisoo and Rosé have shown that they motivate and help each other, like when Rosé congratulated her partner for being a great MC or when they help each other on stage with the difficulties they may face such as failures with their microphones. In addition, Jisoo is always the one in charge of comforting her classmates when their emotions are difficult to control.

CLICK

As if the qualities of their friendship weren’t enough, Jisoo and Rosé are amazing to take photos together that reflect their love and style, highlighting each other’s qualities and showing that they are an iconic duo.



