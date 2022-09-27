5 Reasons to watch the incredible 2004 film “Saving Face” by producer Will Smith

Will Smith is undoubtedly one of the greatest producers of his time, not only because he created some of the most historic creations; but also because he devoted his time and money to helping small films gain momentum. While films like “In Pursuit of Happiness” and “Richard King” have forever influenced our lives. His 2004 Chinese film “Saving Face” is also a miracle in itself.

If his roles have a certain sense of emotion and empathy rooted inside, such small films convey similar important messages. It is noteworthy that Smith’s 2004 film “Saving Face” tells the story of a lesbian and her attempts to open up in a traditional Chinese family. We meet Ma (Joan Chen), who lives with her parents and is pregnant. She is also the mother of 28-year-old conscientious surgeon Wilhelmina (Michelle Krusek). Wil is in a lesbian relationship with Viv (Lynn Chen), a ballerina.

If you haven’t watched the movie yet, here are all the reasons that will make you drop everything and witness the beautiful narrative taking place in a traditional Chinese house.

That’s why you should watch the movie “Saving Face” by Will Smith without hesitation.

The 2004 film is an authentic portrayal of imperfect characters.

It explores how these characters cope with everything and how they find a new path for themselves. Alice Wu, the director, has a huge affection for her characters and keenly sees how they interact. And, in the end, the mother-daughter relationship becomes more acute than the LGBTQ image.

Saving Face solves Problems ahead of time

He not only solves problems that are ahead of their time, but also goes beyond the obvious into something much more relevant and meaningful: the need to make love to yourself, even if society looks askance. The struggle of Vivian, Wil’s girlfriend, to tell her father that she would rather be a traditional dancer than a ballerina depicts the atrocities of a traditional Eastern colored family.

This is one of the few films of 2004 dedicated to colored queers and their families.

As mentioned earlier, Will Smith’s film tells about Will’s journey as an adult lesbian. It also has an incredible background, set in a completely different culture and society, which we rarely see in LGBTQ films.

A low-budget film with high merits

Even for a wonderful film that touches on important topics, the worldwide box office of just $1.27 million is hardly a lot of money. The story subverts stereotypes about race, gender, sexuality and age, but never seems to do too much.

Will Smith will bring his magic as a producer

Last but not least, this is a production by Will Smith, and therefore will leave you filled with a certain sense of empathy and reflections on trivial life issues.