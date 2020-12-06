5 questions and answers to understand the application

Using WhatsApp Web on your computer will be easier once you know the functions and limitations of the application.

WhatsApp Web is the version of the popular smartphone messaging platform adapted for use on a computer, specifically for web browsers.

Actually, WhatsApp provides the ability to use it on a computer in two ways: the first is through an application that is downloaded and installed and the other is by working directly from the web browser.

The first of these options is WhatsApp for desktop, which basically fulfills the same functions as WhatsApp Web, with the only drawback that the first one has to be downloaded.

The web version of WhatsApp allows you to access, reply and manage messages while you are working on your PC or Mac or because you don’t want to use your mobile phone for one reason or another.

In this article, La Verdad Noticias presents you with five questions and answers that are key to learning how to use the application on your computer.

Questions and answers about WhatsApp Web

1 What operating systems and browsers are compatible with WhatsApp Web?

Both Windows and Mac operating systems allow the application to be used in browsers:

Google Chrome

Firefox

Opera

Safari

2 What functions does WhatsApp Web have?

The web version provides most of the functions that are available in the mobile application, such as:

See the status of your friends and reply to them on a bigger screen

Change your status and image

Receive message notifications

Easily send and receive images, audios and video clips from your computer, without having to carry and open your phone to do the same

3 What functions does WhatsApp Web not have?

It should be clarified that the version for browsers is not exactly the same as the version for phones. For starters, WhatsApp Web has not yet added support for calls and video calls.

Another important feature is the ability to edit images before sending them via computer, a feature widely used on phones.

One of the basic functions that you will not find is to upload WhatsApp statuses, something that at the moment is only possible through Android and iPhone mobile devices.

4 What are the requirements to run WhatsApp Web?

An account on WhatsApp Messenger

Internet connection

A lightweight web browser that makes the application easy to use on the web

5 How to operate WhatsApp Web?

Follow these steps to easily run WhatsApp Web on your PC without the need to install apps or anything else:

Open (whatsapp.com) with your browser to scan the QR code.

Log into WhatsApp on your phone.

Click on the three dots at the top right of the screen in the menu bar.

When you choose WhatsApp Web, the camera will open.

Scan the code through your mobile phone camera.



