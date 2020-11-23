5 phones that can arrive with Snapdragon 875 in 2021

Digital Chat Station announced on its Twitter the possible arrival of five high-end phones with Qualcomm’s next processor, the Snapdragon 875, still for the first quarter of the year. In addition to the powerful performance, the models must also support super-fast charging up to 100W. The big ads are likely to go to the main Chinese manufacturers, which dominate the Android phone market.

The GizChina website speculates that the first brands to enter the market with Qualcomm’s new processor are OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme. However, other prominent brands are also quoted for upcoming releases, such as Samsung.

Despite being a rumor, the recent leaks indicate that the information is close to what was expected in the market – however, they are still subject to change. Check out some of the possible phone models that should feature the new Snapdragon 875:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Mi 11

Realme 7 Pro +

OnePlus 9

Redmi K40 Pro



