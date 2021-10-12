5 perfect games to enjoy with kids on Children’s Day

Games: October 12th is a very special occasion as, in addition to being Children’s Day, it is also a national holiday, which means everyone can stay together at home and enjoy video games as a family! With that in mind, we have prepared a special selection with 10 multiplayer games tailored to entertain players of all ages and profiles. Check out!

It Takes Two (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4)

One of the strongest candidates for the best game of 2021, It Takes Two is special in that it necessarily requires cooperation between two simultaneous players, as each of them takes control of one of the protagonists as they try to solve puzzles, overcome enemies and defeat bosses. It takes a lot of coordination, communication and teamwork!

Overcooked All you Can Eat Edition (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Both the first and second Overcooked are great games to play in a group, and the new Overcooked All You Can Eat Edition is even better for bringing together all the content of both games in one package, with technical improvements and a lot of confusion for you and your friends settle into the craziest kitchens in video games!

Any LEGO (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

There are dozens of LEGO titles scattered across all consoles, and while the adventures take advantage of different popular pop culture licenses, there’s one common thread among all games: they’re perfect for cooperative play! The series alternates well between light banging and clever puzzles that revolve around the famous building blocks. If you don’t know where to start, check out our ranking with the best LEGO games:

Wario Ware Get it Together! (Switch)

Many series revolve around minigames, but only Wario and his gang can have fun with MICRO games! In Wario Ware Get it Together!, there are hundreds of them for you to explore alone or with a friend, all lasting just over a few seconds. At that time you need to quickly understand the rules and objectives, and then try to complete them quickly and accurately. It’s ideal for those who want to have a good laugh!

River City Girls (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One)

Although beat ’em ups reached their peak in the 1980s and 1990s, nowadays we also have great options for those who like this very arcade genre. Streets of Rage 4 and Battletoads are essential for anyone wanting to relive the arcade days, but no title is as fun, creative and polished as the River City Girls gem. Call a friend and take out all the criminals along the way in style, but be careful because the game only has local multiplayer, not online!