5 Perfect Dramas to Enjoy This Weekend

Prepare your comfortable clothes and do not leave the house, have fun watching some of the romantic K-Dramas that we recommend to do a marathon.

If you are looking for a series to watch and have a good time, Korean dramas will be the best alternative. These productions have a great diversity of themes and therefore it will be easier for you to find something ideal for your way of being and what you like the most to see on screen.

Whether you prefer medical, action, historical or even food dramas, here is a series with a lot of potential to keep you entertained throughout the weekend.

The characters of these dramas will be in charge of catching you in each episode and will motivate you to watch them until the end.

Read on and find stories from previous years that are still very popular with fans due to the charisma of their characters and the plot they raised. Tell us in the comments if you already know some of them or if you will start to see them from now on.

DRAMAS THAT WILL BRIGHTEN YOUR FREE TIME

OH MY GHOST

Year: 2015

Starring: Park Bo Young and Jo Jung Suk

It tells the story of an apprentice chef who can see ghosts, this has complicated her life and has turned her into a girl who is insecure, fearful and unable to interact with others. One day she is possessed by a young ghost who cannot go to the afterlife because she has not resolved her grudge and although at first the relationship between the ghost and the chef is hostile, they will learn that they can help each other.

LET’S EAT 2

Year: 2015

Starring: Yoon Do Joon and Seo Hyun Jin

Despite being the second part of the story, you can enjoy it without knowing the first. The drama tells the story of Goo Dae Young, an insurance salesman who loves food and has a hobby of blogging about food. He decides to move out of Seoul to get more clients who require insurance, but there he will meet a classmate from his school whom he had not seen since they were children.

DOCTORS

Year: 2016

Starring: Park Shin Hye and Kim Rae Won

The drama is about a rebellious girl with a bad family relationship and without a dream to pursue, after losing her mother she begins to live with her grandmother and meets a teacher who is also a doctor. He disagrees with the girl’s attitude, but inadvertently begins to inspire her to be a better person. Years later they meet again as partners within the same hospital.

MOONLIGHT DRAWN BY CLOUDS

Year: 2016

Starring: Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung

If you are looking for a historical drama then this is the best for you. Hong Ra On is a girl who since childhood was used to dressing up as a man and hiding that she is a woman. One day she falls into a trap and is sold to become a eunuch inside the palace, which will lead her to become close to the prince, however, she will have to keep hiding her true self, will she manage to do it?

THE K2

Year: 2016

Starring: Ji Chang Wook and Yoona

Kim Jae Ha was a soldier until he was betrayed, now he lives on the run and trying to go unnoticed. One day his life changes and he is hired by a family of politicians who have incredible ambition and also hides a daughter. Ahn Na is a girl who was born out of this marriage, so she has lived in hiding and accumulating suffering. This is an action packed revenge drama that will grab you.

