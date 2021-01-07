5 Outfits of EXO’s Lay inspired by his particular style

EXO’s dancer’s style might be the perfect guide to experimenting with your wardrobe items.

Renew the way you dress and get inspired by EXO’s Lay, the K-pop band member will be your ideal style guide. Check out the looks of the ‘LIT’ performer that you can recreate.

The style Zhang Yixing has been recognized by various clothing brands such as Calvin Klein, who appointed him ambassador it to the side of figures like Kendall Jenner, raising its status as one of the idols most popular of the K-pop , both in China as in South Korea.

The EXO member has a great talent for dancing and his style helped him to wear clothes that look incredible, everything looks good on him because of his bearing, which has evolved over the years.

Lay is constantly invited to parade in sportswear such as tennis shoes and sweatshirts, but he has also experienced an evolution by posing in formal suits with a more mature and professional style.

You don’t have to have a huge wardrobe to recreate Lay’s dress , or a lot of money to look as good as the music star. Next, we will show you 5 outfits inspired by Lay and his sense of fashion.

EXO LAY LOOKS

Red

An ideal look for you to go shopping or just go for a walk with your friends is this. Lay of EXO is a guy wearing long denim jeans and gives a different touch with other garments such as shirts, sweaters and tennis.

Casual

Surely you have a checkered shirt in your wardrobe, give it a twist and take Zhang Yixing’s casual outfit as a reference , put on some circular glasses to complete your relaxed style and very suitable for any type of weather.

Picture

Plaids are a classic fabric that cannot be missing from Yixing’s closet, the singer showed his skills as a fashion stylist by combining a jacket and jeans of the same pattern to shine on stage. Would you wear this look ?

Rose

Lay of EXO has an extensive collection of brightly colored sweaters for the cold season or the winter season. Combine warm clothes with eye-catching accessories to complement your outfit .

Bad boy

One style that cannot be missing from EXO’s Lay photoshoots is an outfit with items in one color and with a rebellious or bad boy touch. What do you think of this idol outfit ?