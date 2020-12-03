5 Outfits Inspired By Baekhyun And His Casual Style

Baekhyun’s style is cool and comfortable, EXO’s idol conquered EXO-L’s heart with his bearing and originality. Check out the idol’s looks that you could easily recreate.

The EXO member is a lover of fashion, in his appearances he shows his coolest side wearing clothes with different patterns that try to reveal his true identity as an artist.

Baekhyun has earned a place as a solo artist, K-pop idol, and model, posing for major magazines and bringing his dress to the covers of international publications like ELLE Magazine.

Baekhyun’s style could be defined as comfortable with bright touches, the idol’s wardrobe has a wide collection of sweatshirts, tennis shoes, sweatshirts, glasses from luxurious and recognized brands.

Next, we will show you 5 outfits inspired by EXO’s Baekhyun that you can easily recreate at home with clothes that are part of your closet. Dare to experiment with your clothes.

BAEKHYUN LOOKS TO WEAR EVERY DAY

Basic colors

Baekhyun’s wardrobe cannot be without basic colors such as blue, black, and white, the idol transforms his looks using different clothes and interesting designs, such as imitation leather and the net.

Garment combination

Fashion is for fun and Baekhyun knows how to come up with interesting combinations, you can create an outfit using clothes for summer and fall, EXO’s vocalist was inspired by different seasons of the year for this look.

Cowboy

The stripes and belts are reminiscent of the days of jeans, the member of EXO formed a look with style of the old west combining black, brown and white, you can change the jeans for shorts and you will have a cooler outfit.

Relax

There is nothing like going through the day with a casual and relaxed look, Baekhyun is a lover of sweatshirts and loose clothes. EXO’s idol outfit is ideal for doing your homework and schoolwork.

Beige

Beige is a color that can be adapted to any style, Baekhyun gurda in her closet many pieces in this hue that is ideal for all climates, it is warm in winter and keeps you cool in the summer.



