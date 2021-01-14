5 Outfits For EXO’s Chanyeol Inspired By His Relaxed Style

The EXO rapper has an original style and fans can easily recreate looks with clothes from his closet.

Chanyeol’s way of dressing could give you ideas to inspire you to create new looks, the K-pop rapper will be your perfect style guide. Look at these idol outfits that you can recreate in your home.

The member of the boy band EXO is a great musician, songwriter, rapper, producer, presenter, and dancer who has created a great name in the South Korean entertainment industry .

Chanyeol is a very tall idol with a fantastic bearing, his height of 1 meter 85 centimeters makes everything he wears look elegant. The style of rapper EXO has evolved over time by allowing fans to observe and learn more about their way of dressing

The looks of Park Chanyeol could be defined as relaxed, comfortable and with urban flair. The singer of ‘1 Billion Views’ is constantly invited to star on the covers of popular magazines worldwide thanks to his title of fashion icon.

Next, we show you 5 outfits inspired by Chanyeol’s outfits , these style proposals will give you more ideas to wear and you won’t have to invest a lot of money to look just as radiant as him.

LOOKS INSPIRED BY EXO’S CHANYEOL

Black and neon

Chanyeol usually dresses very comfortable when traveling, this look was used to make a business flight. One of the EXO member’s special combinations is plaid shirts with jeans, giving it a twist of bright colors like neon yellow.

Demin

Denim is one of the favorite materials Chanyeol , the idol of EXO posed for a magazine with a complete jumper, combined it with tennis and showed his arms for a style of working guy.

Simple

It does not matter that Chanyeol uses only two colors, because the mix looks perfect in him, he takes the singer’s look to a more feminine style , with a two-tone skirt, tennis shoes, striking earrings and a romantic blouse.

Comfortable

The earth colors are basic in Chanyeol’s wardrobe , he loves light and warm tones such as coffee, beige, green and he combined them several designs in a comfortable proposal that is ideal for days when you have no idea what to wear.

Rebel

During concerts Chanyeol shows his energy and good style , as a member of EXO models looks that allow him to move around the place, but does not lose his sense of fashion with ripped jeans and vibrant colored jackets.