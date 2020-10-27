5 news coming to YouTube mobiles: List of Chapters

The key to success in an application today is to always be attentive (and ahead) of what the user needs. And YouTube, one of the most used in the panorama of social networks and other sectors, should be.

Therefore, the Google app has implemented up to 5 new features for its mobile device application, such as a redesigned player that highlights the transcription function and the incorporation of gestures to make it faster to enter full screen mode.

Let’s take a look at these news, available from this Monday in the app for Android and iOS:

Video Chapters

Video chapters help you navigate videos better by allowing you to jump to a specific section of a video, just like a DVD. Google has expanded this feature to include a new list view that you can find by tapping or clicking on the chapter title in the player. You will be able to see a complete list of all the chapters included in the video you are watching, each one with a preview thumbnail of what you will find in that chapter.

Playback interface redesign

To make subtitles more accessible, YouTube has moved the button for this function to “a more prominent place”, placing it directly in the video player. The automatic playback selector has also been moved to make it easier to turn on or off while you are watching, something that “soon we will also test on the desktop version of YouTube.”

You’ll also notice minor enhancements to the player, such as rearranged buttons that simplify its appearance and controls that are faster to speed up than any action you take.

New gestures

People love being able to double tap the left or right of a video to go forward or backward 10 seconds. And Google is looking to streamline entry and exit from full-screen mode too: just swipe up on the video to enter Full Screen mode, and swipe down to exit.

And if you prefer to see how long the countdown is compared to the time that has elapsed in a video, now you can tap the timestamp to switch back and forth.

Suggestion of actions

When Google thinks that taking this or that action will improve your viewing experience, it will make a suggestion of a possible action that you can do, for example watch a video in VR if you have the appropriate device, or rotate the mobile to see the video on screen complete.

Remember to turn off YouTube

Google recently introduced Bedtime Reminders, a new digital wellness tool that lets you set reminders at specific times to stop watching videos and go to bed. This feature will be part of “a suite of features to help you manage your time on YouTube.”



