5 News Altcoin Traders Should Watch Out For This Week

While the crypto money market had a value of $ 463 billion at the beginning of last week, this number reached $ 55 billion with the effect of the altcoin rally at the opening of the new week. Meanwhile, while the Bitcoin price was consolidated at over $ 18,000, leading altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) gained in value by up to 50 percent, giving the altcoin industry hope again. So, what are the news to watch for altcoins this week? The 5 news items that could interest Altcoin investors were compiled with CryptoDiffer and ICO Analytics data. Here are the important altcoin developments this week …

The overwhelming Bitcoin domination at the beginning of the month began to leave room for altcoins this past week. In the last 7 days, ETH has appreciated over 30%, while XRP price has increased by over 70%. Chainlink (LINK) and Litecoin (LTC), which ranked 5th and 6th in the list of most valuable cryptocurrencies, were also followed by the 2 most valuable altcoins. LINK and LTC joined the altcoin run in the last week, valuing 24% and 41% respectively. So, what are the 5 important developments waiting for altcoin investors this week?

November 24 – Venus (XVS)

What it is: Venus is an algorithmic money market launched on Binance Smart Chain.

What will happen: Venus will start its networking life on November 24 and the mainnet will be opened.

Why it matters: Venus wants to provide a more user-friendly lending solution to the DeFi industry; users will be able to trade at high speed while losing less than their transaction fees with Venus.

What will change: Launched as a Binance Smart Chain project, Venus will be able to spread to a wider audience.

November 24 – Unit Protocol (COL)

What it is: Unit Protocol is a decentralized borrowing platform that allows various cryptocurrencies to be used as collateral.

What will happen: Unit Protocol is launched on November 24 and mainnet is inaugurated.

Why it matters: Offers a fixed interest rate, flexible oracle selection and liquidation liquidity pool for Unit Protocol Users.

What will change: The platform’s own cryptocurrency COL token, currently held by 886 addresses, can be used by more people with the mainnet.

November 26 – Persistance (XPRT)

What it is: Persistence is a protocol that aims to strengthen the open banking sector in the corporate context.

What will happen: KAVA stakedrop campaign for Persistance (XPRT) is starting.

Why it’s important: XPRT aims to use DeFi and OpFi capabilities to solve financial inefficiencies in the areas of persistence, cross-border payments and business.

What will change: With Kava Stakedrop, XPRT worth 25 thousand dollars will be distributed to users who stake KAVA.

November 26 – Plasma Pay (PPAY)

What it is: Plasma Pay aims to develop decentralized finance (DeFi) products for the masses.

What will happen: Plasma.Finance Web 3.0 is being launched on the Plasma Pay (PPAY) front.

Why it’s important: The PPAY token is planned to be used as a bridge between the ETH and Plasma blockchains.

What will change: PlasmaPay aims to offer fast and free transactions for users with its product.

November 28 – Aergo (AERGO)

What it is: Aergo is an open source blockchain-based platform targeting enterprise users optimized for hybrid deployments.

What will happen: Aergo (AERGO) 2.0 hard fork takes place

Why it’s important: On November 29, after the hard fork, the rewards will be activated for those who voted on the platform.

What will change: The Aergo hard fork will be implemented to improve network performance and fix some bugs.



