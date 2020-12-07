5 News Altcoin Investors Should Watch Out For This Week

A week has passed, trying to erase the “black Friday” effect for both Bitcoin and altcoin investors in the cryptocurrency industry. The total market capitalization for cryptocurrencies has reached $ 582 billion as the crypto industry tries to recover from the previous week’s drop. While the Bitcoin price pushed the record at the beginning of the week, it entered a consolidation process between 18 thousand 800 – 19 thousand 400 dollars with the decline it experienced afterwards. The altcoin market, on the other hand, started Monday morning with red charts in general.

The altcoin market stagnated as the bitcoin price was delayed to exceed the $ 19,500 threshold. Having faced the last week with a generally positive atmosphere, altcoins make their investors curious with their performance in the new week. While the bitcoin price is currently stuck and its course is uncertain at the moment, altcoin investors are also pending. Crypto money analyst Altcoin Sherpa stated that this uncertain expectation on the Bitcoin wing should come to an end so that altcoins are now smiling; He stated that altcoin investors should also focus on the BTC movements. While altcoins are waiting for signs from Bitcoin, what are the most important altcoin developments that can happen this week?

December 7 – JUST (JST)

What it is: A decentralized project that provides stable lending and governance mechanisms for users around the world.

What will happen: On December 7, decentralized lending platform “Justlend” activities will be launched on the TRON network.

Why it’s important: JUST aims to build a decentralized financial system that will provide the best experience to its users by shaping all of its operations around the keys to transparency and fairness.

What will change: With Justland, users will be able to benefit from lending services with cryptocurrency supports such as TRX, SUN, USDT, USDJ, JST, WIN, WBTT and BTC.

December 10 – Aelf (ELF)

What it is: Aelf is an open source blockchain network designed for a complete business solution.

What will happen: On December 10, mainnet is happening for Aelf (ELF).

Why it matters: Aelf meets the different needs of applications with the various governance models it offers; provides secure communication by offering interoperability.

What will change: Aelf wants to offer a high-performance, user-friendly, large-scale commercial blockchain structure for users with the mainnet to be built after the testnet published in 2018.

December 10 – Theta Protocol (THETA)

What it is: THETA is a blockchain-based network designed specifically for video streaming.

What will happen: On December 10th, the mainnet for minds contracts in the THETA network will take place.

Why it matters: The project, also appreciated by the founders of Youtube and Twitch, wants to bring a decentralized breath to the video streaming industry.

What will change: With Mainnet, Theta aims to improve both content and donation flow between broadcasters and viewers in the video streaming industry.

December 12 – Linear Finance (LINA)

What it is: It is a decentralized protocol that can create synthetic assets instantly with unlimited liquidity.

What will happen: On December 12, the mainnet for Linear Finance, which is expected to be made in November, will be implemented.

Why it’s important: The project opens up traditional financial assets such as commodities, forex, and market indices to cryptocurrency users by supporting them to create “Liquids” through their platform.

What will change: Linear aims to bring a faster and scalable experience to its users with its cross-chain features.

December 12 – Ripple (XRP)

What it is: XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger base operated by RippleNet, a payment system that aims to enable instant monetary transactions globally.

What will happen: XRP Ledger will take a snapshot for the distribution of the Spark coin.

Why it matters: XRP investors will be able to request Spark coins at the rate of XRP in their wallet during the snapshot.

What will change: XRP investors who request Spark will be delivered 15% of the Spark coins they can receive when the mainnet is realized. The remaining Spark tokens will be distributed to their holders for a minimum of 25 and a maximum of 34 months.



