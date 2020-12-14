5 News Altcoin Investors Should Watch Out For This Week

After a week of declines and recessions for the cryptocurrency market, many new developments await altcoin investors this week. Last week, the Bitcoin price exhibited a recession after plunging to $ 18,000. Altcoins also got their share from this environment, triggered by BTC, and most charts turned red for the altcoin market. So what will happen this week?

For the last 7 days, the color red has dominated the crypto money world. But this weekend, the price of Bitcoin rose above $ 19,000 again, which was a hope for the altcoin market. Investors are wondering if the cryptocurrency industry, which currently has a total market capitalization of $ 570.2 billion, can use this week to take advantage of the declines.

When the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were examined last week, although most of the altcoins were closed in negative, there were also altcoins that rose at modest rates. Based on the performance between December 5-12, the top earning altcoins with an increase of 30% were NEXO (NEXO), Blockstack (STX) and Elrond (EGLD). So, what are the important developments that concern altcoin investors this week?

December 14 – Secret (SCRT)

What it is: Secret Network is a decentralized network designed for computing privacy. Secret coin is the local cryptocurrency of this network.

What will happen: On December 14, the bridge between Secret Network and Ethereum becomes active.

Why it’s important: Secret allows nodes called “secret nodes” to be used as input for private and sensitive data.

What will change: Secret, which opened the testnet network in October, is now performing the mainnet of its bridge with the Ethereum network.

December 15 – Polkastarter (POLS)

What it is: Polkastarter is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers services such as cross-chain pools.

What will happen: Mainnet takes place for Polkastarter on December 15th.

Why it’s important: Based on the Polkadot ecosystem, Polkastarter allows you to raise capital in an interoperable environment without needing to track many projects.

What will change: Users who want to use the Polkastarter exchange; They will be able to benefit from many advantages such as affordable transaction fees paid with POLS, safe and fast swaps, user-friendly design.

December 15 – Orion Protocol (ORN)

What it is: Orion Protocol aims to provide a singular and unsupervised network for all digital assets by collecting the liquidity of each cryptocurrency exchange in a decentralized platform.

What will happen: The Orian Protocol mainnet takes place on December 15th.

Why it’s important: Orion Protocol aims to solve some of DeFi’s biggest problems by collecting the liquidity of the entire cryptocurrency industry on a single platform.

What will change: According to their own declarations, mainnet and the platform will be able to solve the problems of liquidity, storage, accessibility and scalability with this single project.

December 16 – Utopia Genesis (UOP)

What it is: It aims to create a new blockchain-based ecosystem with the creativity of music and technology.

What will happen: Utopia Genesis’ native cryptocurrency UOP goes on sale on the Bitfinex exchange on December 16th.

Why it matters: Utopia Genesis aims to improve the music industry by creating increased revenues for content creators, lower costs for users, an accelerated payment system and an improved experience.

What will change: UOP coin revenues will be used to fund the development and growth of the ecosystem.

December 16 – Aion (AION)

What it is: Aion is a platform created to solve the problem of limited interoperability between blockchains.

What will happen: The Aion hard fork will take place on December 16.

Why it’s important: Aion is a supporter of the development and deployment of new blockchains rather than enterprise-focused services.

What will change: With the hard fork, updates and improvements will be provided for the problems encountered by the network.



