5 New Defi Projects That Will Catch YFI’s Success

Bitcoin trader and strategist Josh Rager joins the decentralized finance (DeFi) caravan. Rager invested early in Yearn.Finance (YFI). The cryptocurrency has increased tremendously to over $ 30,000. The analyst now predicts that the coin will continue to rise and reach a price of $ 100,000.

Defi Projects That Will Explode

Meanwhile, the analyst told his followers that he plans to hold five other new crypto assets that he believes offer upside potential. The analyst says he holds XAMP, TOB, YFL, JGN and TACO because he believes it will rise, and explains his sentiment as follows:

The altcoins I share are those that I want to keep for a while or plan to slowly profit over overtime. ”

Rager draws more attention to Antiample (XAMP) and Tokens of Babel (TOB), as both entities have received great attention in the Uniswap protocol.

“XAMP and TOB only continue on Uniswap and the number of users is going great. The first major cryptocurrency exchange to list both will likely make huge profits. ”

Deflationary Assets

Tokens of Babel (TOB) is an asset that rewards early investors through repayment, burning TOB tokens after certain conditions are met without affecting the investor’s share of the total supply. Investors who own 3% of the supply will always have 3% of the supply, but the number of tokens in circulation will decrease and it will become more expensive for new investors to buy TOB.

Meanwhile, Antiample (XAMP) takes advantage of deflation by constantly destroying tokens. If the value of XAMP drops, the supply of the crypto asset is reduced to increase the value of the coin.

Josh Rager also closely monitors the performance of Tacos (TACO). He says the new crypto asset has a lot to offer:

“TACO is two weeks old and still going strong. I know the guys behind this team, they work hard to add value and they take their projects seriously. ”

Tacos calls itself a “deflationary currency” that rewards its owners by burning 4% of TACO in the liquidity pool daily.

As for other cryptocurrencies on Rager’s list, Juggernaut (JGN) is a new type of token that allows businesses to create custom synthetic tokens and take full advantage of the DeFi infrastructure. Meanwhile, YF Link (YFL) is a fork of the Yearn.Finance protocol. The project leverages LINK (Chainlink), and LINK enables investors to participate directly in the DeFi frenzy through yield farming.

Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook

The trader also follows king crypto closely as Bitcoin tries to build a key level of support:

“The weekly candle price is slowly returning to the long term level. While there are many buyers waiting at the $ 11,000 level, the weekly close above $ 11,500 will show good support in the higher timeframes. “



