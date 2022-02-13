5 Most Exciting Moments in UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Chris Weidman

Despite having the weakest pay-per-view lineup on paper, fans had high expectations for UFC 271 and it mostly delivered.

Although there were only eight fights that went the distance at UFC 271 due to a lack of violent finishes, there was still enough to make the event memorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

#5. Renato Moicano takes advantage of his notice UFC main spot

#4. Kyler Phillips puts a stamp on his victory over Marcelo Rojo

#3. Douglas Silva de Andrade produces a classic UFC comeback over Sergey Morozov

#2. Jared Cannonier captures a UFC title shot with his knockout of Derek Brunson

#1. Tai Tuivasa weathers the storm to turn the lights out on Derrick Lewis