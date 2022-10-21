Modern youth is getting taller and taller. In some groups, despite being the youngest members, the mcnae end up towering over their older members. Here are five mcne women’s groups in the fourth generation that are giants!

1. ITZI Yuna

Yuna was born on December 9, 2003, she turned 18. She is the lead rapper ITZY, lead dancer, sub vocalist, visual and makne.

Despite the fact that Yuna is the youngest member of the group, her height is 170 cm, which makes her 5 feet 7 inches tall. in) Yuna and Lia have an age difference of three years.

2. STAYC J

Jay was born on December 9, 2004, she is 17 years old. She is the vocalist of STAYC, rapper and Makne.

J is currently 169cm tall or 5ft 7in. However, she is still growing, so she has the potential to get even higher! Despite the fact that J is already quite tall, J is not the tallest member of the group. This title belongs to Yun. , whose height is 172.1 cm (5 ft 8 in). She was born on April 14, 2004, she turned 18 years old.

3. Weekly Zoa

Zoe was born on May 31, 2005, she is 17 years old. She is a sub-vocalist, sub-rapper, visual and makne Weeekly.

Zoe is currently 172 cm tall, meaning she is 5 feet 8 inches tall.” She is currently the second tallest member of Weeekly, and she still has time to get even taller! “) high. She was born on May 10, 2002, two years older than Zoya.

4. Cherry Bullet May

May was born on November 16, 2004, she is 17 years old. She is a leading dancer, vocalist, visual and makne Cherry Bullet.

May towers over the other Cherry Bullet members, her height is 173 cm (5 ft 8 in). She is officially the highest member of the group. The lowest member of the group is the leader and the oldest member is Hyun, whose height is 157 cm (5 ft 2 in). She was born on January 10, 1996, that is, she is 26 years old and nine years older than May.

5. ILY:1 Elva

Elva was born on May 5, 2003, she is 19 years old. She is a rapper and makne ILY:1.

,

Originally from Taiwan, this giant female group is 170 cm tall, making her 5 feet 7 inches. In the past, she has stated that although she is the tallest participant and the youngest, she wants to get even taller. The lowest member of the group is Ara., whose height is 158 cm. She was born on January 23, 2002, that is, she is 20 years old.

Who is your favorite fourth-generation macnae? Tell us in the comments below!