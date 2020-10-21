5 Local Turkish Products You’ll Want To Buy When You See

Combining Asian and European continents, Turkey has the type of product to return to crazy enough to cause those who love to shop. There are approximately 3000 shops in the Grand Bazaar, known as the world’s largest covered market.

At the same time, the Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest shopping centers in the world, hosts a wide variety of products from china to Turkish coffee presentation products, from loincloths to home decoration products.

5 items with the most beautiful eyes and you can buy souvenirs from Turkey with both daily use and decorative purposes let.

1) Turkish Coffee Sets

One of the first things that come to mind when you think Turkey can have Turkish coffee. Turkish Coffee is one of the oldest methods of grinding and brewing coffee from the Ottoman Empire, which has an important place in Turkish culture. It has a unique identity and tradition with its unique taste, foam, smell, presentation style. It is the only type of coffee served with its grounds. It is quite common to predict the future by looking at the coffee grounds remaining at the bottom of the cup.

In an environment where coffee takes an important place in daily life, coffee presentation products also vary widely. One of the best examples can be the Turkish Coffee set below.

2) Teapot and Tea Sets

Another culture that has an important place in daily life after (maybe before) coffee is the Turkish Tea Culture. The breakfasts are not served without tea, tea is offered to the guest first, and offers of quick chat are “Come and have a cup of tea.” It is made in the form. And yet, just like Turkish Coffee, the presentations are very rich. If you want to bring this delightful tradition to your home, you can buy one of the teapots and tea presentation sets. These sets can also decorate a corner of your home.

3) Spice Mills

History of Egyptian Bazaar, one of the stops of the convoys from Egypt, has been one of the biggest factors in the spread of spice culture in Turkey. Small spice mills may be one of the most common things you will see while strolling in the Grand Bazaar. These small mills can be placed on your table for daily use, taken as a gift or used as a decorative.

4) Pillow Cases

Kilim are weavings made by nomadic Turks from goat wool for daily life in Central Asia. In addition to being used as carpets and runners, pillow covers are also produced. Each motif carries signs of emotional state or local traces of the weaver. It is not possible to carry a carpet while returning from a touristic visit. That’s why you can add rug pillow covers that you can easily carry in your luggage to your order list.

5) Peshtamal Turkish Towels

Peshtamal is a woven cloth that is worn to cover the waist below in the bath or wrapped from the waist to prevent the clothes from getting dirty while working. Peshtemals made of quality Turkish cotton have high water absorption. Especially organic Turkish towels woven in Buldan, Denizli are very useful for carrying with you on the beach, bathing, sports activities and travels. They are very light and take up little space. A wide variety of products such as blankets, hand towels and bathrobes are produced from peshtamal fabric.

What would be your favorite product?



