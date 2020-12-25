5 Lee Min Ho couples in drama with excellent chemistry

Lee Min Ho is one of the most famous celebrities in Korean dramas, he is famous for creating chemistry with his colleagues on the small screen. These are the actor’s most iconic fictional couples.

The protagonist of ‘Boys Over Flowers’ established himself as one of the most powerful and popular Hallyu Wave actors internationally, all of his dramas are a success that reflects his artistic talent.

Throughout his career, Lee Min Ho worked with beautiful actresses from the South Korean art scene, for example, Kim Go Eun, Goo Hye Sun, Son Ye Jin, Park Shin Hye and Jun Ji Hyun, with whom he created a chemistry. romantic and special.

Fans spoke of Lee Min Ho’s talent for expressing his feelings through the small screen, it is one of the characteristics that captivated the public and that defined the acting style of the interpreter of ‘My Everything’.

Below, we’ll show you some of Lee Min Ho’s couples in drama that will always hold a special place in fans’ minds. Tell us! Who is the cast partner that you liked the most next to the actor?

LEE MIN HO COUPLES IN KOREAN DRAMAS WHO STOLE THE HEARTS OF THE FANS

Boys Over Flowers

Lee Min Ho and Goo Hye Sun are one of the drama couples most remembered for their performance in Boys Over Flowers, they both managed to create a genuine chemistry that was seen during the episodes.

Personal Taste

Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin had very romantic moments as a fictional couple in the drama Personal Taste, fans continue to remember their characters fondly.

The Heirs

The drama The Heirs brought together two of South Korea’s most famous actors. Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye received rave reviews for their teamwork within the series.

Legend of the blue sea

Jun Ji Hyun is considered one of the most loved celebrities by the public, Lee Min Ho and the protagonist of Legend Of The Blue Sea captured the attention for their romantic performance in the fantasy drama.

The King: The Eternal Monarch

The King: The Eternal Monarch is Lee Min Ho’s latest drama, he shared a set with Kim Go Eun, both of them perfectly interpreted their characters and the romantic bond they recreated made worldwide audiences fall in love.

Are you a big fan of Lee Min Ho? In Rex Nation we tell you about each of his dramas so that you know more about the South Korean actor's extensive artistic career.




