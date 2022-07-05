5 Key “Game of Thrones” Issues that Jon Snow’s Sequel Should Fix

The upcoming sequel series to Game of Thrones starring Kit Harrington as Jon Snow has a lot to prove, and for success it must solve five key issues. Based on George R. R. Martin’s critically acclaimed novels A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones has been widely criticized for a disappointing eighth and final season, considered by many to be one of the worst finales in television history. Thus, it is absolutely necessary that the initial problems of the series be eliminated if the continuation of the Jon Snow story is successful.

“Game of Thrones” began as one of the most popular series in history: seasons 1-4 received exceptional reviews and a large number of viewers. The HBO series is known for forever changing the fantasy television landscape by championing a more realistic storytelling style in which beloved characters like Eddard (Ned) and Robb Stark can die at any moment. He also brought exceptional, challenging characters like Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister to the screen, as well as unforgettable epic moments like the battle between Oberyn Martell and Gregor Clegane. However, the series, unfortunately, is best remembered for the fact that it fell at the last turn, as iconic characters such as Daenerys Targaryen, Varys, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister were largely destroyed in seasons 7 and 8 of Game of Thrones.

The iconic HBO series premiered during what some consider the “golden age” of television, alongside critically acclaimed dramas such as Breaking Bad. However, it was also a time when film and television studios, as a rule, did not begin to take diversity and inclusivity seriously. Thus, “Game of Thrones” is a product of its time, and some of its most iconic moments already seem outdated. It is these problems, as well as the mistakes of the scriptwriters of the 7th and 8th seasons of Game of Thrones, that must be corrected if Jon Snow, played by Keith Harrington, leads a new era of fantasy television supremacy in the world of Westeros, along with another by-product, The House of the Dragon.

The “Game of Thrones” spin-off about Jon Snow should seek diversity

The cast of Game of Thrones, first released in 2011, consists primarily of white actors. The House of Starks, Lannisters, Tyrells, Targaryens, Baratheons and Greyjoys all consist exclusively of white people, apparently due to the medieval English influence on Martin’s work. However, since the action of the fantasy story takes place in a fictional country, these actors could easily include people of color. Although Jon Snow, played by Keith Harrington, is confirmed as the main character of the new series, Westeros should become a diverse environment in which people of color can exist as authentic characters, not built on stereotypes. Of course, the characters who survived in Game of Thrones, such as Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly, should definitely return, but it is necessary to leave room for the inclusion of historically marginalized minority groups.

The use of people of color in fantasy television has become more common since the release of Game of Thrones. Both The Witcher and the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power presented a more diverse range of characters in the lands of Cintra and Middle-Earth. In addition, it seems that HBO has already learned this lesson, since the upcoming “House of the Dragon” will have a more diverse cast of Targaryens and other colored characters.

The sequel to “Game of Thrones” about Jon Snow cannot rely only on the shock factor

Part of the appeal of “Game of Thrones” in 2011 was that violence and brutality were rarely shown on network television. Thus, extremely violent moments, such as Arya Stark’s brutal murder of Merin Trant and Ruse and Ramsay Bolton’s preference to skin people alive, were incredibly shocking moments. However, the media landscape of 2022 is very different from 2011, and in just 11 years, violence on television has become widespread, especially in shows like “Boys.” As a result, Jon Snow’s Game of Thrones spin-off cannot rely solely on shocking viewers with a display of blood and violence, and the inevitable moments of extreme violence in Jon Snow’s Westeros must be backed up with a solid script to feel deserved.

This former dependence on the shock factor is also evident in the female objectification in Game of Thrones. HBO clearly thought sex was for sale back in 2011, and there are countless free shots of the female body intended for a predominantly male, heterosexual audience, such as the many topless scenes of Daenerys Targaryen performed by Emilia Clarke in early seasons that now seem in bad taste. . This becomes even more problematic when women are also sexually murdered or sexually assaulted to promote the development of another character. Examples in Game of Thrones include Ros being brutally murdered by sex worker Joffrey Baratheon, and the rape of Sansa Stark by Ramsay Bolton, which is used to emotionally torture Theon Greyjoy.