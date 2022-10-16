5 K-pop Songs With Obscene Words

While K-pop tends to stick to pure lyrics, some bands aren’t afraid to be more outspoken. Swear words in songs are still not common, but every year there are more and more of them. Here are five K-pop songs with obscene words.

1. TXT – ‘LO$ER=LOVER’

“LO$ER=LOVER” is the lead single of TXT’s re—released album “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape”, which was released on August 17. The song is dedicated to a boy who may look like a loser in the eyes of society, but wants to be a lover for a special you.

There is one swear word in “LOSER=LOSER”, and it can be found in the chorus. In the first pre-chorus, Bomgu sings, “If I can’t get it, I’m fucking keeping it low.” In the second chorus, Subin sings, “Refuse, then I’ll fucking take it all.”

2. (G)I-DLE – ‘TOMBOY’

(G)I-DLE released “TOMBOY” as the lead single from their first studio album, “I Never Die”. The single was released on March 14, 2022. The song talks about independence and getting out of the “perfect girl” template.

Although (G)IDLE promotes a clean version of the song, in fact there is an uncensored version of the track. In the chorus, the girls sing, “Yes, I’m a fucking tomboy.” In the version used for promotions, the expletive is censored by an audible signal.

3. LE SSERAFIM – ‘FEARLESS’

LE SSERAFIM debuted on May 2, 2022 with the mini-album “Fearless” and the single of the same name. “Fearless” tells the story of moving forward without the obstacles of the past.

In Kazuha ‘s first rap , she reads: “I’m fearless, a new bitch, going crazy, climbing up, next.” The obscene word is not censored, and she actually swears during performances!

4. BLACKPINK – ‘How You Like That’

“How You Like That” was released as the pre-release single for BLACKPINK’s first studio album, The Album. The single was released on June 26, 2020. Lyrically, “How You Like That” is about not being afraid of dark situations, maintaining confidence and finding the strength to get up again.

During the bridge leading up to the dance break, Jenny can be heard rapping, “Get your boss bitch out.” Jenny utters an expletive during a BLACK PINK performance.

5. (G)I-DLE Jeon Soyeon – ‘is this bad b****** number?’

“Is this bad b***** number?” – this is the B-side track from Jung Soen’s debut mini-album “Windy”, released on July 5, 2021. The song features BIBI and rapper Lee Angie. “is this a bad u***** number?” shows the chemistry of generation Z.

Although the obscene word in the title is censored, the girls do not restrain the mate in the song. The roles of Seo Yeon and Lee Angie include a lot of swearing, demonstrating their irreconcilable images of lovers with a girl.

