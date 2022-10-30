5 K-Pop Idols Who Train for a Very Long Time

Most idols have spent several years trying to become an idol. Some, however, devote their entire childhood to training. Here are five K-pop idols who have been trainees for a very long time.

1. (G)I-DLE Miyeon

Miyeon trained for eight years before debuting with (G)IDLE on August 14, 2018.

Miyeon first became a YG Entertainment trainee around 2010, which is almost the same time that Johnny from BLACK PINK joined the label. She trained at the company for five years before leaving in 2015.

She spent two years as an independent intern and a freelance singer. She joined CUBE Entertainment in 2017.

2. NCT Johnny

Johnny trained for eight years before making his NCT 127 debut on January 6, 2017.

Johnny was accepted into SM Entertainment through the company’s global auditions in Chicago in 2007. He trained with the EXO members until they started preparing for their debut. The reason Johnny trained for a long time was because he traveled back and forth between Chicago and Seoul to finish his studies.

He was one of two newcomers to NCT 127 during their comeback with “LIMITLESS”.

3. TWICE Jihyo

Jihyo trained for ten years before making her debut in TWICE on October 20, 2015.

Jihyo started training at JYP Entertainment in 2005 when she was just eight years old and in the third grade. She was originally supposed to debut in 6MIX between 2014 and 2015 with other JYP trainees (including future TWICE members Naen, Jeonyeon and Sanu), but the group was eventually disbanded.

Jihyo made her debut in TWICE after participating in the survival show “SIXTEEN”.

4. EVERGLOW Aisha

Aisha trained for 11 years before debuting with EVERGLOW on March 18, 2019.

Aisha first started training at JYP Entertainment in 2008. She studied at the company for nine years, participating in several shows, which attracted the attention of the public. She left JYP Entertainment in 2017 and soon signed a contract with Yuehua Entertainment.

She trained at Yuehua Entertainment two years before her debut.

5. Billlie Moon Sua

Moon Sua trained for 12 years before debuting with Billy on November 10, 2021.

Moon Sua a most likely joined YG Entertainment in 2009 and was part of the Future 2NE1 trainee group. In 2015, she participated in “Unpretty Rapstar 2” as a YG Entertainment trainee. She left the company in 2019 after working as an intern for almost ten years.

She then signed a contract with MYSTIC Story and officially announced herself as a member of MYSTIC Rookies in February 2020.