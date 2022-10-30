5 K-pop groups that performed in unusual places: Stray Kids, TWICE and others!

We are used to seeing K-pop idols rock comeback show stages, stadiums and arenas decorated with extravagant props and expensive lighting. But what if suddenly your favorite K-pop artists show up on your street while you’re throwing out the trash, or at your school while you’re doing a task? Or at the mall where you do your weekly shopping?

Here are the K-pop artists who have conquered the outside stage and challenged traditional notions:

1. Stray Kids performed “Thunderous” in front of the President of Korea

These staunch adherents of JYP Entertainment were indeed “everywhere, all over the world” when the Octet group was appointed ambassadors of the Korean pavilion at the Dubai Expo. Thanks to this, Stray Kids got the opportunity to promote Korean culture.

Suffice it to say that Stray Kids took this responsibility seriously, since in January 2022 they sometimes performed in modernized Handbooks to the rhythm of Thunderous. The impeccable performance was watched by important world leaders, including the President of South Korea.

According to STAY, they are proud of Stray Kids as they are among the artists of the 21st century who mix traditional Korean culture and music with modernity. In the end, the fans are stunned, because at this moment Stray Kids exhibitions are among the representatives of South Korea in the world.

2. TWICE cured fans with the help of the hospital version of “TT”

Before Stray Kids lit up their Thunderous performance in front of famous world leaders, their label colleague TWICE performed their signature song “TT” in the HOSPITAL!

After watching some of the fan cameras of this performance, ONCE can’t help but joke that even if they are in a coma, they will get up to watch these talented girls perform. This performance of TWICE received praise from fans, as TWICE proved their modesty and talent.

The girls from TWICE may not have physically healed those who were in the hospital at the time, but, of course, they were able to show an unforgettable performance that relieved the hearts of the audience.

3. BTS didn’t need a “dance permit” on UNGA

BTS, one of South Korea’s prides, accompanied then-President Moon Jae-in to the UN in September 2021. The multibillion-dollar K-pop group was appointed as the President’s special envoy for future generations and culture, which implies their presence at the event. meeting.

In addition to performing in front of young people at the UN headquarters, the seven boy bands took center stage, performing their last song at that time and the hit Permission to Dance. Dazzling the performance, BTS danced around the assembly hall.

Aren’t fans curious about what it’s like to perform in the hall of an intergovernmental organization and in front of world leaders? Maybe we’re excited about understanding BTS and Stray Kids.

4. SNSD set fire to the ice rink with the words “Oh!”

Girls’ Generation (known as SNSD) took the performances of women’s groups to a new level when they lit up the rink with their song “Oh!” According to media reports, this performance was timed to coincide with Korea’s success at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Almost a decade after the exceptional performance, SNSD was praised for the variety of scenes, as they also had the opportunity to perform at the airport, at the helipad and at the water park — all these are unusual places to perform!

5. aespa in the image of a savage at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

To mark their first performance in the United States, the quartet from SM Entertainment performed “Savage” during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which attracted the attention of both K-pop fans and ordinary citizens.

Although aespa has been criticized for this performance, local and international news outlets still consider this performance “historic” and “iconic”, as they are the first female K-pop group to perform at the said parade.

In addition to the performance, the girls were also praised for their thoughtful communication with fans, which was manifested in the way they read banners, waved to fans and laughed at memes brought by MY.