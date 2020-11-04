5 K-Drama is about to premiere in November

Dramatic productions in South Korea have gradually overcome the obstacles caused by Covid-19 to comply with the scheduled broadcasts in the remainder of 2020. These are 5 K-Dramas that are about to premiere in the month of November:

1. Please Don’t Meet Him

Please Don’t Meet Him or Please Don’t Meet that Man will premiere on November 10. It stars Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young. It’s about a woman named Seo Ji Sung, tired of failing in her love, her life will change when she stumbles upon an artificial intelligence program that helps her select candidates.

2. Live On

Live On is the new youth romance K-Drama set in the Seo Yeon High School broadcast club, where Jung Da Bin is known as Baek Ho Rang and Hwang Min Hyun as Go Eun Taek. It will premiere on November 17.

3. Get Revenge

Up to premiere on November 21, Get Revenge is a suspense drama that revolves around the character of Kang Hae Ra (Kim Sa Rang), who was once a reporter and became one of the most influential people in Korea after marrying a public figure, losing everything due to an intrigue will seek revenge.

4. The Uncanny Counter

The Uncanny Counter by its English title is also known for Amazing Rumor and Wonderful Rumors, it is the adaptation of a successful webtoon about demon hunters called “counters” who pretend to be employees of a noodle restaurant. Starring Gugudan’s Kim Se Jeong, Jo Byung Gyu, Yeom Hye Ran, and Yoo Jung Sang, it will premiere on November 28.

5. Awaken

Awaken is a mystery-themed K-Drama that revolves around investigating the connections between a mystery unfolding in the present and the secrets behind an enigmatic incident that took place in a town 28 years ago. It features a cast headed by Nam Goong Min, Lee Chung Ah, and Kim Seol Hyun among other renowned performers.



