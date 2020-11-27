5 important things to look for in a notebook

With so many notebook options available, it is difficult to know exactly what the ideal configurations a machine should offer. Knowing this, we have separated five characteristics to pay attention to when buying a laptop.

The first question to keep in mind is as to the main purpose it will perform, whether it will be for work, for games or just to access the internet. After deciding the function of the device, observe the following characteristics:

1. Processor: its function is to receive the data, being responsible for leaving the notebook as fast performance. The more powerful it is, the more it will handle its tasks. It is advisable to have at least 4 cores and 2 Ghz and be at least Intel i3 upwards.

2. RAM memory: the more RAM the better, but the notebook must have at least 4 GB of RAM. If you work with heavier programs and tools, it is essential that you find a model with at least 8 GB of RAM. Also note if the model has DDR4, which is a newer technology.

3. HD and SSD storage: storage should be analyzed according to your need; if you choose a traditional hard drive, always look for options of 500 GB or more, regardless of what your purpose is with the notebook. If you want to choose a device with SSD, 240 GB will handle the storage of various data.

4. Video card: if you want a notebook to play, consider a video card with at least 2 GB of RAM, above the Nvidia 1000 series.

5. Screen: the dimensions of the display are not a quality factor. What you should note is the quality, which should be at least Full HD 1080p, as currently some notebooks offer 4K technology.

Notebooks with these configurations

Dell Inspiron 15 3000

The Dell 3000 Series has notebooks for every type of profile because their configurations can be more basic or more complete. The highlights of these models are the processor ranging from the Intel Pentium to the Intel Core i7 .. “and the RAM from 4 GB to 8 GB, expandable up to 16 GB.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is a model that you can purchase in 2 in 1 mode: in addition to a notebook, it can be used in tablet mode. Its touch screen is 15.6 inches and is the charm of this model, which has 8 or 16 GB of RAM and can be purchased with i5 and i7 of the 10th generation and Windows 10 to increase productivity.

Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is considered a premium model in every way because its processor is from the 10th generation of Intel Core i5 or i7, also known as Ice Lake and are the best on the market. In addition to its Infinity Edge with 4K touch option, the device also comes with Dual Channel 3733MHz memory soldered on the board, with 8 or 16GB of RAM and 1 SSD storage unit higher than the traditional HD.

