5 important dates waiting for Bitcoin very soon

As Bitcoin struggles to regain $ 12,000, there are many important developments ahead of the biggest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin price has entered an upward trend again since the previous day. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is currently finding buyers at $ 11,850.

Less than 4 months until the end of 2020. Before that, there are a number of important developments waiting for Bitcoin. All this should be monitored closely as it can affect the price.

August 31 and September 28: CME deadlines

It is now almost certain that the last trading day of Bitcoin futures contracts in CME created volatility in Bitcoin. Contracts for August will be traded for the last time on August 31st. Before and after this date, the Bitcoin price is expected to be more volatile. The last trading day for September contracts will be September 28th.

September 10: ECB monetary policy meeting

The European Central Bank (ECB) will hold its September monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt on September 10th. It has been seen that the decisions taken regarding interest rates in the past months have a reflection on Bitcoin. The ECB kept the interest rates unchanged last month. While the pace of the epidemic has recently increased again, changes in asset purchase programs and interest rates may create volatility.

15-16 September: FOMC meeting

The Bitcoin market has been following interest rate decisions very closely for a while. This has become even more important as interest rate decisions have been seen to have a significant impact on the Bitcoin price lately. The US central bank Fed takes interest rate decisions in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The decisions taken in the committee meetings affect all world markets and direct the course of the market. The critical meeting will take place on September 15 for September. After the FOMC meeting, the interest rate decision will be announced on September 16.

18-23 October: FATF meetings

The G20 Financial Task Force (FATF), whose recommendations have been considered by more than 200 countries, will meet in October to discuss ways to create a stronger global framework for regulating cryptocurrencies. Important statements that will affect the sector may come from these meetings. As the meeting approaches, it is noteworthy that BitMEX requires authentication. BitMEX, one of the largest crypto currency exchanges, announced last day that the User Verification Program will be started on August 28 and all users will be asked to verify their identity for the next 6 months.

Final notes: Bitcoin improvements, digital yuan, Libra and PayPal

Although the dates are not certain yet, there may be significant developments on the Libra and PayPal front in the coming months. Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Libra was expected to be operational by the end of this year. Libra developments are expected to have a direct impact on the price. Likewise, it was alleged that PayPal is working on the cryptocurrency trading service. In fact, these claims were strengthened by PayPal’s search for crypto engineers. Any official announcement from PayPal also has the potential to affect prices.

On the other hand, Bitcoin’s software can see big changes before 2020 ends. Implementation of privacy, scalability and smart contract enhancements such as Schnorr, Taproot may be in question.

Finally, digital yuan efforts are gaining momentum in China. According to a report just today, the Chinese government is expanding its digital yuan trials to six more states, including Beijing.



