5 ideal outfits for your first romantic date with BTS’s V

Check out some ideas that could be your best cover letter on your first date with BTS’s V. The idol of Big Hit Entertainment could be infatuated with your style and good taste.

V is an incredible artist, over time he has learned to express his emotions more through music and a very important part of his career is the support of ARMY, who are always there for him.

Kim Taehyung is a personality in the music industry, but he also has his deserved place in fashion, each garment worn by the K-pop dancer, sells out in a second, consolidating its impact with the ‘midas effect’, since everything that the idol touches or puts on turns it into gold.

ENJOY A ROMANTIC DATE WITH V FROM BTS, THESE LOOKS GO WITH YOU.

A date is a special moment where two people have decided to get to know each other more, to discover what will happen in the future between them, in each outing they will realize if there is chemistry between them. What would your first date with V be like?

This time we bring you 5 looks that we know could be very useful for your first romantic outing with the member of the Bangtan Boys, mix them with your style and give them your own touch. In the comments area tell us what your favorite outfit was.

CHECK THESE IDEAL LOOKS FOR YOUR FIRST DATE WITH V FROM BTS:

Urban

A look that could go very well with V’s personality is this, a classic color combination, the Bangtan Boys singer loves sweaters, so you would give a special touch to your outfit by adding pieces that Taehyung likes.

Cute

A combination that is always winning is pink with black, you would show V your romantic side and your rougher side, it is perfect for his first date. How about?

Street style

This is your ideal outfit if you want to go comfortable, fresh and very youthful to your first date with BTS’s V, it is a look that will show that she is not afraid to express yourself and to be you. Maybe Tae is the guy to look at those special aspects of your charisma.

Blue and red

A skirt is always a good option if you want to look flirty, sweet and feminine. Two colors that always combine very well are red, which is the hue of love, and blue, a more serene color that does not go unnoticed. Would you wear this look for your first date with V?

Romantic

Dresses are a very comfortable garment and more if you mix them with special accessories they are elegant. This range of colors are the same that Taehyung uses in his looks. What if on your first date with V you agree to use the same shades?



