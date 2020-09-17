5 Iconic Jungkook Dances That Made His Fans Fall In Love

BTS’s Golden Maknae is very talented in various artistic areas, with his choreography he has made ARMY fall in love, watch his best dances.

The boys of BTS received incredible preparation before debuting as a K-pop band, the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment trained for many years in the areas of dancing, rap, singing and modeling.

Jungkook is known as the Golden Maknae, he is BTS’s minor idol, but he has impressed fans with his talents on stage. The interpreter of the Bangtan Boys is a sign that artistic skills are not at odds with age.

The idol originally from the city of Mandeokdong in Busan, South Korea is a very complete dancer, mastering several genres and his movements are characterized by being clean, strong and determined.

This time we will introduce you to 5 dances and choreographies of BTS’s Jeon Jungkook that have remained in the heart of ARMY. Tell us in the comments, what is your favorite performance of the idol of the Bangtan Boys?

WATCH THE BEST BTS JUNGKOOK DANCES AND CHOREOGRAPHS:

Coming Of Age Ceremony

‘Coming Of Age Ceremony’ is one of the best known songs in South Korea, Jungkook and Jimin made a special cover of the official choreography of the track, showing its versatility and presence.

Fake love

‘Fake Love’ is one of the most representative dances of BTS, the choreography plays with each of the talents of the idols. Jungkook shows his talents and great performance on stage.

Mic Drop

‘Mic Drop’ is one of the BTS songs that require the most strength and power for their performance. Jungkook always shows his character and claw on this show.

Perfect man

The boys of BTS performed a special cover of ‘Perfect Man’ original song by the K-pop group Shinhwa. Jungkook showed his prowess and professionalism in each step of the difficult choreography.

Dynamite

‘Dynamite’ is one of the most famous songs by the boys of BTS, the choreography is very funny and inspired by the King of Pop, so it is demanding and requires a lot of physical effort.



