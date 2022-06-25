5 Horror Franchises That Need Another Movie

While horror fans are always hungry for new content, sometimes a popular franchise is coming to an end, and that’s a good thing. There have been some disappointing films in recent years, from 2016’s “The Blair Witch” to 2019’s “Children’s Games.”

These days, the world of pop culture consists of remakes and relaunches, but there are some horror franchises that deserve at least one more movie. This may be because fans really love these characters and premises, and it would be interesting to visit this world again. Or maybe a new movie should fix the mistakes of a lackluster remake.

Urban Legend (1998-2005)

The third film in the Urban Legends franchise, Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, is one of the worst horror films for teenagers, and the sequel to Urban Legend is not very good either. But the original 1998 movie is really funny, and it would be great to see the fourth and final film of the franchise.

This new film may be a remake of the first one, and in it college students will learn that a serial killer uses these mythical stories as his motive and guide. Several classic urban legends could be used in the film, such as “The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs” and the classic killer with a hook, since they are timeless. With well-written characters and a school setting, the new “Urban Legend” can be as interesting as the first film.

I know what you did last summer (1997-2021)

The main cast of the 1997 film “I Know what You Did Last Summer.”

The Amazon series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is boring, and the whole season doesn’t match the interesting twist at the end of the pilot episode. But the 1998 film is a crappy ride, and it would be interesting to see how a modern director would take up this story and interpret it for today’s audience.

The idea that teenagers accidentally kill someone and then hide it only to be pursued by someone who knows their secret (and who sends them creepy notes) is still a good one. It would be great to see a new film instead of a TV series, which is not as simple and it is not as easy to invest in it as in the original film. A lot of things will work here, from the villain Ben Willis to a group of friends who protect each other, but not nearly as close as before.

Friday the 13th (1980-2009)

The original “Friday the 13th” was loved, and it became a classic of the slasher franchise… but fans agree that the 2009 remake is not funny and not scary. A new group of vacationers is at the Crystal Lake camp and meets Jason Voorhees. The remake has a rating of 26% on the Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer and 46% audience points.

While it’s fair to say that no one was happy with the remake, why not try another movie and make it great? The camp setting, the cute horror villain, and the popularity of the franchise are all good reasons to try again. At the very least, fans of the franchise will be very happy to visit Camp Crystal Lake once again.

Poltergeist (1982-2015)

There are four films in the Poltergeist franchise, but while the original is a timeless 1980s horror film, something is missing from the 2015 Poltergeist remake. According to Bloody Disgusting, Anthony and Joe Russo are working on another remake, which is certainly good news.

Although not every franchise needs a new movie, “Poltergeist” is absolutely necessary. The plot of the original film is a classic, because it can be watched anywhere and anytime, and the audience will be close to the idea of a cute family worried about their little child being disturbed by ghosts. The 2015 remake missed the opportunity to recreate this terrible situation for a modern audience. If the upcoming movie is well thought out, then horror fans will have the opportunity to see how an interesting new family understands that their new house is haunted.

A nightmare on Elm Street

Horror fans have been hearing for some time that there might be a new Freddy Krueger movie, and there are plenty of directors who could relaunch A Nightmare on Elm Street. There have been no updates, but it definitely seems like a new movie would be a good idea.

The bones of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” will come in handy for a new film, from Freddie to the last girl Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) to the idea that parents can’t always ensure the safety of their children. Since this is such a popular horror movie that always finds new fans, it makes sense to continue plans for a reboot. Although the 2010 remake was bad, it just opens the door for a new, more creative film.