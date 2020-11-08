5 highlights of the Brazilian Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R $ 1,899 per direct sale on Nokia’s website and in the main retailers (Americanas.com, Magazine Luiza, Casas Bahia, Pontofrio, Pernambucanas, Carrefour, Mercado Livre and Amazon).

1. Domestic manufacture

Nokia 5.3 is the first model with local manufacture after the return of the brand’s cell phones to Brazil. National production is carried out in partnership with Multilaser at its factory located in Extrema (MG).

In theory, producing a device locally reflects price reductions for imports, faster delivery and potential increase in the scale of launches.

2. Charger and handset in the box

The year is 2020 and we are citing charger in the box as a differential. It sounds like a joke, but anyone who follows the technology news knows that the situation dictated by Apple with the iPhone 12 will become a trend, with manufacturers like LG and Samsung pointing in the same direction.

However, this is not a problem in Nokia 5.3, which arrives not only with headphones and charger in the original packaging, but also has a USB-C connection and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

3. Two years of Android update

A fear of those who buy intermediate phones is to have a device with an outdated operating system. For Nokia 5.3, the manufacturer guarantees two years of updating Android – which comes installed in version 10 – and three years of security patches.

4. Button for Google Assistant

Manufacturers continue to insist on placing dedicated Google Assistant buttons on entry-level and intermediary smartphones. But the question that remains is: why use a button to activate a feature whose purpose is speech recognition?

Some smartphones allow this button to be reconfigured to activate other features, such as turning on the flashlight or accessing an application of your choice, but this is not the case with Nokia 5.3.

5. HMD Connect

Along with Nokia 5.3, HMD Global also announced the arrival of its international data roaming chip, HMD Connect. The service is an option for those who travel a lot and do not want to keep changing chips to use the mobile internet.

During a promotional period, the chip will bring 100 MB free for those who buy it in the package with the new smartphone on the Nokia.com website.

Soon we will have a full review of the model, so take the time to leave your doubts in the comments!



