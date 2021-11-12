5 Highlights From ‘SCIENTIST’, What’s New From TWICE

Scientist, the new TWICE is here. After their powerful The Feels in the United States , the JYPE veterans return to South Korea with a video that mixes several themes (something we had already assumed from the promotional images of the album). For this reason, today we highlight 5 highlights of Scientist , although we invite you to tell us what your favorite parts have been and why.

We started!

THE HAIR OF MOMO AND DAHYUN

I don’t know about you but Momo‘s hair has left us speechless. The artist has been playing with bicolor hair for the last few months but we did not expect her to bet on red. And it looks great on her. On the other hand, Dahyun’s pigtails give her the perfect touch to become a super eccentric love scientist. And we encourage you to take a look at the heart makeup that she wears in choreography!

CHAEYOUNG BEING THE CREATURE OF FRANKENSTEIN

The only part in black and white is for the rapper, who eats the small screen in old television format to show the most classic side of science with that imitation of Mary Shelley’s monster. Of course, in a slightly more fashionista version. Chaeyoung’s outfit in this part continues to live in our heads since the promotional photos were released.

THE PINK OUTFITS

The girls embroider it with these pastel pink outfits. They all follow the same pattern but each one is different to fit TWICE’s own style. What part of the choreography do you like the most?

LOVE AIN’T NO SCIENCIE UM UM, NEED NO LICENSE UM UM

Mina and Sana usually have quite iconic phrases in their songs and the teaser told us about this wonderful «love is not a science um, um. We don’t need a license um, um. While saying the phrase in English, the girls do one of the most recognizable steps in the choreography and for sure now that TWICE has such a presence on Tik Tok, we start to see it everywhere.

🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

One of the best parts of the video is that super funny little * shrug * that is part of the MV but also of the choreography. Girls have literally become the emoji for 🤷‍♀️why they don’t understand the chemical formulas of love because … maybe they don’t exist. No?

You can see the full video below: