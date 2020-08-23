5 hidden features of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Launched by Samsung on August 5th, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra brought a series of innovations, such as the faster S Pen, improved gesture controls, support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6, among other news .

The two models, with the possibility of launching to Brazil in September, still have many other tools that went unnoticed, as they were not so commented.

How about getting to know five of these hidden features in the Galaxy Note 20 series? Check it out below.

Capture more details with Single Take

Enhanced with artificial intelligence, the single shot allows you to capture up to 14 types of photos and videos simultaneously, in an interval of five to 15 seconds. Simply set the desired capture time, tap the shutter button and pan.

New options to change the background color of photos

In addition to more time to capture all the details, the single shot mode gained the option of selecting colors, making it possible to choose the background color of the image, to highlight the subject.

Facilitating the use of Wi-Fi

Using the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you can ask your contacts for the Wi-Fi password from the device itself. When visiting a friend, locate their network and request their login details.

Samsung’s new phones also help to find the fastest and most stable networks. When searching public networks, the device displays the information for each available connection, identifying those potentially faster and more secure.

Sharing music just got easier

The Music Share function has been updated, allowing you to share music with Galaxy Buds headphones connected to another phone. Simply activate the feature and select the other person’s headphones to play the same track.

Control video playback with Bixby

You can switch video playback between your phone and smart TV using the Bixby wizard. Just say “Play this program on TV” or “Play this program on your phone again”, depending on what you want to do.



