5 GOT7 Songs in Breath of Love: Last Piece You’ll Love

Breath Of Love: Last Piece captured the creativity of GOT7 through songs, the rhythm and the lyrics of each one will conquer you and here we recommend which ones you should start with.

The JYP Entertainment group’s new album material is comprised of a total of 10 tunes, making up the idols’ fourth full-length album. Fans agree that no one knows GOT7’s color and musical style better than the members of the group, which is why it is so special that each of them created a song for this album.

If you are a fan of this idol group then you should already have in mind some songs that could take the title of your favorite, but all of them have the potential to captivate you and even win over new GOT7 followers.

Although we love all the melodies in Breath Of Love: Last Piece, there are a few that caught our attention due to their unique qualities and the energy they convey.

Here’s what our favorite GOT7 songs are on their new album. Tell us which one you liked the most or if you think there is any other melody that should be considered.

GOT7’S BEST SONGS DURING THIS COMEBACK

BREATH

It is the first title song for this record material and was written by Youngjae. The melody includes a happy energy accompanied by a hiss that reflects the joy of being in love, while the lyrics describe how meeting a special person can make every situation better.

BORN READY

This song is number 3 on the Breath Of Love: Last Piece tracklist and was written by Mark. According to the idol, he wanted to create a song full of energy that will infect others and without a doubt Born Ready will motivate you no matter the occasion. Furthermore, all the members of the group showed their ability to rap during this tune.

THANK YOU, SORRY

The song composed by Yugyeom expresses their determination to show their gratitude for another person, while showing their regret for not acting correctly at the beginning, they also express their commitment to show their best. This is a smooth, easy-to-listen melody that will be ideal to include in your playlist.

I MEAN IT

It is a track with a dose of joy that you will perceive from the beginning to the end. The lyrics reflect that the love they feel for a person is real and that when they confess their feelings they mean it. This song will give you good vibes, a touch of romance and is perfect to start your day.

LAST PIECE

The song written by JB was selected as another of the title songs for Breath Of Love: Last Piece. This is another melody that embodies the romance in its verses, Last Piece reflects how nothing is more valuable than being with the person you love and presents a melody full of energy and a chorus that will not leave your mind after listening to it.



