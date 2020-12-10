5 gadgets to automate the lighting of your home

Home automation is a trend that is becoming more and more popular. With each passing day, more news hits the market, even when it comes to lighting.

Connected to the internet, these gadgets can be controlled on the screen of your smartphone or via voice assistants, allowing you to program specific functions. In addition to practicality, intelligent lighting also allows more conscious and economical use of electricity in your home.

We have prepared a list of five lighting items. It has dual switch, wireless lamp, smart lamp and more. Check out.

HI Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip by Geonav

If you are looking for an LED strip for a bedroom, living room or other environment, the Geonav product deserves your attention. One of the advantages of the product is the connection duo, which allows it to connect via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Both through the Hi by Geonav application.

With a length of three meters, the tape is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing you to turn on, turn off, dim or change colors via app or even by voice command. It is also possible to program schedules and scenarios for harmonizing environments.

I2GO Home Smart Lamp

With temperature control (cold and hot), the i2Go smart lamp is easy to install and has millions of colors for you to light your environment the way you want. Programmable, the smart light can be controlled by smartphone or smart speakers like Google Home and Echo Dot. The power of the product is 10W, with a voltage of 100-240V (bivolt).

Smart Wifi Switch, Sonoff TX0

With the Ewelink app and the TX0 smart switch, you can create schedules to turn on or off the lighting in your home or other connected devices, as well as create countdown timers.

The device allows you to share control of connected appliances with family or friends, so they can also control them remotely. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing voice controls.

Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2

With more than 16 million colors available and 9 W of power, Xiaomi’s wireless luminaire allows control via the brand’s app, Mi Home, or by voice control via Alexa.

The model offers adjustment of brightness, temperature and color. Among the lighting options, the model offers a maximum brightness of up to 400 lumens in the night light, since the minimum brightness is less than 2 lumens, ideal for those who do not like to sleep in complete darkness. Bivolt, it has WiFi and Bluetooth connections.

Yeelight Atmosphere Lamp smart lamp

In addition to being a cordless luminaire, the Yeelight Atmosphere Lamp is also a great decoration item with its transparent polycarbonate (PC) body. PolyEla glass has a color temperature of 1,600K, simulating candlelight. With adjustable brightness, it has a 2,100 mAh battery that guarantees up to 8 straight hours of use. With Bluetooth connectivity, its range is 20 meters away from the main device.



