5 gadgets that will modernize your routine

With the advancement of technologies, the market has been presenting gadgets increasingly intuitive and practical. The cameras we have today offer more quality, the headphones are more durable and we have smartphones performing functions that only computers used to do in the past.

Currently, those who have gained more space in the market are intelligent products. Gadgets like smart speaker and universal control are increasingly popular and offer an even futuristic practicality.

For our readers who are interested in modernizing their daily lives, we have made a selection of 5 products that will change your routine for the better. Check out.

1. MyFinder Bluetooth Smart Finder, Geonav

Discreet, Geonav’s smart locator can be added to small objects, such as keys, or deposited in bags. Connected to smartphones via Bluetooth and registered in the MyFinder application, the device has a range of 50 meters in open places or 10 meters in closed environments.

When out of reach of the cell phone, the locator points out the location where the items were last identified. It also has a bidirectional communication feature, which allows you to find the smartphone. With a command, the phone starts to emit sounds, even if it is in silent mode, so that it can be found.

2. Smart Universal Control, Positive Smart Home

Have you ever thought about controlling all your smart devices in one place, eliminating the need to download multiple applications or have multiple remote controls? The Positivo universal control can control any device with an infrared signal, concentrating them all in the palm of your hand with the brand’s application. The model is compatible with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant.

This gadget has a range of up to 10 meters and also allows you to schedule times to turn devices on or off. In addition, the brand has other connected products, such as cameras, lamps and security kit, which increases its range of possibilities.

3. Echo Dot 3rd Generation

A great device to facilitate your routine, the smart speaker from Amazon, which works via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, is a smart speaker that has the Alexa virtual assistant. With voice control, it is possible to connect it to other smart devices that are compatible, such as TVs, smart plugs, among others. You can check the weather, the news of the day, set reminders on the calendar or even create a shopping list.

4. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 SmartBand

With a battery of 125 mAh that, with only one recharge, guarantees up to 14 days of duration, the Mi Band 5 global version allows you to monitor your sleep, your heart rate and your caloric expenditure during physical activities. The data is directed directly to the Xiaomi app. The device is equipped with a color AMOLED technology screen.

5. Ekaza Smart Socket

Smart sockets are gadgets that allow you to control energy and allow you to control electronics so you don’t have to go to them to turn them on. They also minimize the risk of fires and burnt products, help save energy and extend the life of electronics, in addition to enabling real-time monitoring of connected devices. The Ekaza model is integrated with Alexa, allowing you to turn devices on or off and create schedules via the application.



