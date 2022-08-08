5 Funniest Quotes from Blumhouse Horror Movies

While Blumhouse has released several terrifying films, including the recent film “Black Phone” starring Mason Thames as a child abducted by Ethan Hawke’s villain “Black Phone,” there are also funny moments in many films. Since several Blumhouse films have a sense of humor, this leads to hilarious quotes from some of the characters who have become favorites among fans.

Whether the movie is a horror comedy dominated by lighter moments, or there’s a great line in the middle of a terrifying scene, these quotes prove that Blumhouse movies can be as lighthearted as they are scary.

Rod Williams’ Famous Line in Get Out (2017)

“I’m a TS-bastard-A. We’re dealing with shit. That’s what we do. Consider this situation, damn it, solved.”

Lil Rel Howrey’s Get Out character is one of the best supporting characters in horror movies, and he utters some of the funniest phrases in the movie. Rod Williams is a Transportation Security Administration agent who realizes that his best friend Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) is in trouble and helps him. Rod also understands what Chris doesn’t: that something is wrong with Rose Armitage (Alison Williams) and that visiting her family is probably a bad idea.

Jordan Peele’s film “No” is called “ambitious”, and all his works are brilliant and meaningful. But there are also some funny quotes and moments in his films, and Rod tells them the way they are, with a perfect comedic pitch that lifts the mood.

Officer Hawkins famously returned for Halloween (2018)

“Well, praying for that was stupid.”

Cops and detectives may be images, but they are essential for slashers as they help to investigate and talk to the main characters about the danger that is happening. In “Halloween” (2018), the last girl is Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) She says she prayed Michael Myers would escape so she could kill him. Assistant Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) lets her know that she doesn’t think it was wise to say or hope for it.

This quote is important because it shows the difference between Hawkins’ assistant and Laurie: although he sees Michael as a threat and wants to be locked up, Laurie is tired of running and wants to confront Michael once and for all. Hawkins’ line is also one of the funniest in the film, as he is honest about what he thinks about Laurie’s plan.

Ryan Fan is funny in Happy Death Day (2017)

“I won’t sleep in the car anymore. It smells like Hot Pockets and feet.”

Phi Wu’s “Happy Death Day” character, Ryan Fan, meets Tri Gelbman (Jessica Roth) and helps her keep reliving the same day (which turns out to be the day she is killed). Although the premise is silly, Three is still afraid of what will happen to her, and Ryan suggests levity when he says this quote about his car smelling bad.

The specific jokes are always the best, and Ryan excels at speaking his mind and being honest. The second film Happy Death Day 2U is just as hilarious and is an underrated sequel to Blumhouse. If there is Happy Death Day 3, it would be great to see Ryan again, because he always knows exactly what to say to make the audience laugh.

Zora Wilson Doesn’t Get a Pop Culture Reference in Us (2019)

“What is ‘Home Alone’?”

The Wilson family in the Us goes on a vacation that goes terribly awry: Adelaide “Eddie” (Lupita Nyong’o), her husband Gabe (Winston Duke) and their children Jason (Evan Alex) and Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph). While Gabe has a lot of funny lines, most of all the audience is amused by Zora’s question about her favorite movie of the 90s, “Home Alone.”

Of course, Gabe is shocked that Zora is not familiar with this cult film, and this scene works so well because parents always find out that there is a generation gap between them and their children, which means that they know different references to pop culture. If it wasn't a horror movie with a shocking and memorable ending, Gabe could have told his daughter that he would show her the movie when they got home.

The last line of Freaky (2020) is perfect

“I’m a fucking piece.”

In the Blumhouse horror movie about the Freaky body swap, Millie Kessler (Katherine Newton) and the Blissfield butcher (Vince Vaughn) swap bodies, which leads to some hilarious scenes. Watching Vaughn play a teenage girl stuck in the body of an adult man is very funny. But while the film may seem rather silly at times, it retains a witty sense of humor, culminating in a perfect last sentence.

When Millie has successfully returned to her body, she says she is a “piece”. Not only does it show how much confidence she gained during this strange and terrifying experience, but it’s also a really funny line and a great way to end this story.