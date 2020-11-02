5 Flash games that migrated to HTML5

Adobe will end support for Flash on the last day of this year, and the company is already recommending that users uninstall the plugin from their computers in order to minimize security-related risks. However, you will not be “orphaned” by Flash games, which ran directly through web browsers, since some of them are already fully functional in HTML5.

Some of the famous games have already been migrated to a secure platform, so that you and your family can have fun in peace. In our list, we have selected five titles, ranging from classic games, to those that require speed and agility, and those that require knowledge of online poker. All of them are free, and are available on the website Click Jogos, the largest Brazilian online gaming portal.

1. Gun Blood: Remastered

In Gun Blood: Remastered, you must show that you are quick on the trigger. Being faster than your opponent, in fact, is what makes you advance in level and continue to face increasingly stronger challengers.

2. Apple Shotter: Remastered

This online game is reminiscent of the Angry Birds style, but here the goal is to hit the apple with a bow and arrow. Be careful not to hit your guinea pig friend, or you will lose the match.

3. Fireboy & Watergirl: Elements

In 3 Fireboy & Watergirl: Elements, you must guide the fire boy and the water girl through a scenario full of elements that can be collected by one of the two, but also have traps that may or may not impact them.

Each character has their own movement keys, and the player can move one doll at a time, or both at the same time.

4. Bomb It

Bomb It immediately refers to the classic Bomber Man, but bringing new scenarios and new skills for your little doll to annihilate his opponents, which basically consists of cornering them and blowing them up with bombs.

The new audio effects and soundtracks for each stage add an air of renewal to this classic that has lasted for decades.

5. Governor of Poker 2

In this game, you will play a cowboy who must prevent the governor of a particular region from banning the population from playing poker. For this, you will have to face several poker games, and therefore, having an understanding of the rules of the game is very important.

If you don’t know how to play poker, the game itself helps you understand it, through a brief tutorial.

So, did you like our suggestions? Now, get ready for hours of gaming and enjoy!



