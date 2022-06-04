5 Female Westerns that Every Yellowstone Fan Should Watch

Yellowstone has been offering fans a modern take on the classic western drama for four seasons. And anyone who loves Yellowstone is probably also a fan of Beth Dutton — one of the coolest female characters in westerns to date. So, today we are expanding fans’ love for Yellowstone and Beth Dutton with these five westerns featuring women that everyone should watch.

The Best female Westerns for Yellowstone Fans

Grab your cowgirl hat and some beef jerky and get ready to return to the old West with these 5 westerns featuring women that everyone should watch.

The Householder

Starring Hilary Swank plays independent pioneer Mary B. Cuddy, who is tasked with transporting three crazy women across the country in a covered van. She saves the life of George Briggs, played by Tommy Lee Jones, and then hires him to help her during transportation. The film does not shy away from the brutality of the 1800s West. The Homesman honestly talks about the conditions faced by women and travelers across the country at that time.

Jane got a gun

In “Jane Has a Gun,” Natalie Portman plays Jane Hammond, a fierce woman seeking to ensure the safety of her family. When her criminal husband returns to their house with bullet wounds, Jane realizes that she must protect him and their daughter from a gang of vengeful vigilantes. She finds her ex-lover, played by Joel Edgerton, and asks him to help protect their home. It may sound like a Western novel, but it’s much more than just that. The story depicts a woman who faces the most difficult situations of her time, while refusing to give up on herself or those she loves.

Bandits

For those who want to take a break from the unforgiving nature of the West, Bandidas is your movie. In the comedy thriller, Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz will play two women from Mexico at the turn of the century with two completely different destinies. The women team up and become a duo of bank robbers to fight back against the ruthless American banking magnate terrorizing their city. The film combines all the best aspects of a female western and a bit of comic relief.

A girl goes home alone at night

“The Girl comes home alone at night” is a film for those who want to expand the scope of a traditional western. The film was advertised as the first Iranian western about vampires. The film takes place in the Iranian ghost town of Bad City. The film is about a girl, played by Sheila Vand, who is secretly a vampire. She takes revenge on bad people to protect the good ones.

godless

The Godless is a seven—part miniseries that debuted on Netflix in 2017. The series offers an exciting story of a female western with only seven episodes. The series takes place in La Belle, New Mexico. And it has a city almost entirely populated by women after a tragic accident at the mine killed all the men. Women must do everything possible to protect their city from wild criminals. This is not an easy task in the Western era, which is often called a “godless country”.