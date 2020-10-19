5 fantasy series for those who love The Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings trilogy revolutionized the fantasy genre in audiovisual. Even though Frodo (Elijah Wood) ‘s journey to destroy the Ring on Doom Mountain began 19 years ago with the release of The Ring Society, the work is still a source of inspiration for various productions.

That’s why fans always want more of the universe created by J.R.R.Tolkien. It is no wonder that Amazon gave the go-ahead for the production of a series based on a time prior to the events of The Lord of the Rings.

While the series doesn’t debut, we have some productions with epic narratives, grand battles, striking soundtracks and breathtaking locations for you. Check it out below:

1. The Witcher

Between fights and magic, The Witcher can calm the hearts of those looking for a production with a wider universe.

The series tells the story of Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter wizard whose path will cross paths with the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

Based on the books Andrzej Sapkowski – which gave rise to the famous game, – the series has already been renewed for the second season.

Where to find it: available on Netflix.

2. Game of Thrones

Is this where you asked for an epic narrative? Game of Thrones is one of the most smash-hit fantasy series of recent times.

The story follows the conflict between the noble families of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros to take over the Iron Throne, between games of power and ancient magic.

Based on George R. R. Martin’s books, the HBO series ended with eight seasons and established itself as a cultural phenomenon.

Where to find it: available on HBO GO.

3. Outlander

Leaving fictional continents, Outlander will mix reality and fantasy with many battles, romance and an incredible soundtrack. The story begins in 1945, when nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) is transported to 1743 when she touches ancient stones.

In a new reality full of risks, she is forced to marry the noble Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), with whom she ends up falling in love, which makes her existence even more dangerous.

Based on the books of Diana Gabaldon, the series has five seasons.

Where to find it: the first four seasons are available on Netflix and the full series can also be seen on Now.

4. Merlin’s adventures

Is anyone there a fan of Camelot’s stories? The Adventures of Merlin is centered on King Arthur (Bradley James) and the wizard Merlin (Colin Morgan) at a young age, before becoming legends.

As they search for their own destinations, they embark on a journey full of dangers and fantastic characters.

The British series has had five seasons and has now ended.

Where to find it: available on Netflix.

5. Vikings

For those who find Norse mythology fascinating, Vikings know how to measure subtle “fantastic” aspects and the historical facts that prevail in their narrative.

The series follows the trajectory of the Nordic hero Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) as he ascends to power in his city.

The series is in the sixth season and is heading towards the end. The show’s vision of Viking culture and traditions has won thousands of fans and inspired new productions.

Where to find it: available on Netflix.



