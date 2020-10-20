5 EXO Songs That Have The Power To Make You Cry

EXO has the best songs that will make you cry, their best ballads are perfect for those sad moments. SM’s K-pop group has been characterized by being innovative in each of its concepts, as well as the great vocal talent they possess, not only in rap and in groups, some of its members have stood out alone thanks to their voice, If you are going through a difficult time and need to vent, these songs are for you.

Throughout their trajectory, the group has performed lyrics full of feelings and drama, they reflect the inner pain that sometimes affects us, they have also captured the pain of a broken heart, and they have reminded EXO-L that they are valuable people. The voice of the EXO boys will captivate you to tears.

The best ballads of the group can be the cure that your soul needs, a form of catharsis when you feel that nobody understands you and you need an outlet at night. Music is a good therapy to feel that you are not alone and to project those feelings that your heart holds.

EXO has a voice capable of transmitting each emotion of the lyrics, if you want to know more about the group, we leave you a top 5 with their saddest songs. Find out if you are compatible with the EXO guys according to your zodiac sign.

I’m not ok

Sometime in life we ​​will suffer from a broken heart and this song captures those feelings of desolation that we have when someone leaves us. We feel like the world is coming on us and nothing is worth it, but you can make a catharsis with this song that talks about pretending to be okay and having feelings for that someone who hurt us, it is better to forgive and let go.

Baby don’t cry

There are times when we feel devastated, but EXO has a song that can heal your heart, sometimes it’s good to let off steam with music. This song can make you cry, but it will make you feel that you are not alone and that bad things are temporary, life does not end there.

Miracles in December

The Christmas season and winter can make us somewhat melancholic. Sometimes we are not able to recognize our feelings and pride wins us over, we can miss special people during this time, but you can dedicate this song to that person, whose lyrics talk about recognizing the mistakes of the past, having personal growth despite the suffering and keep that love that made us happy once.

Moonlight

There may be nights where you feel lonely, sometimes we do not realize it and we are a bit masochistic, but this song will make us feel a bit of hope, sometimes the night is not as dark as we imagine and we should not lock ourselves in our pain.

Sing for you

Sometimes it is important to know that we are valuable to someone, EXO sings through this song what they feel for that special girl, who could be their fans in general, they thank them for having them by their side and remind them why they are beautiful and the value that have.



