5 dystopic series for the Hunger Games lovers

Hunger Games is one of the biggest entertainment franchises of recent times and still thrills and engages fans today.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ literary trilogy, the story takes place in a dystopian future and follows Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) ‘s journey when she agrees to participate in the Hunger Games in her sister’ s place, even though she knows that only one person can leave the competition alive .

For those looking for something similar to the franchise, several series follow the style of dystopia with a lot of adrenaline and interesting plots. Check it out below:

1. The 100

For fans of teenage dystopia, The 100 has it all and a dose of science fiction. After a nuclear war, humans live on orbiting space stations, but resources are running out.

Thus, 100 juvenile delinquents are sent to investigate whether resources are still available on Earth, needing to deal with conflicts between them and the discovery that they are not alone on the planet.

Based on the book by Kass Morgan, the series ended with seven seasons.

2. The Society

Is it another teen dystopia you want? In The Society, a group of teenagers is transported to a copy of their original city.

The difference is that in it all the parents have disappeared and they have to survive in the chaos to find a way to get home.

Based on the classic Lord of the Flies, by William Golding, the series was unfortunately canceled by Netflix.

3. 3%

Brazil also has a place in this list of dystopian series. In a post-apocalyptic and devastated future, every 20-year-old citizen can go through the Process, which consists of a series of tests to gain access to the High Seas, where life opportunities are better.

The problem is that only 3% of people make it through the selection. With four seasons, 3% will please anyone who likes the genre dystopia and science fiction.

4. Westworld

With a much more adult theme than the Hunger Games, Westworld is for those who want to bet on a science fiction dystopia with a complex plot.

Westworld is a theme park that reproduces the theme of the Wild West. There, visitors can interact with androids without any kind of rules. But after a system update, the machines start to awaken their own consciousness.

5. Express of Tomorrow

Do we have more dystopia? When the Earth freezes, the only survivors go to live wandering the planet on the Snowpiercer train, but the division of social classes causes revolt in people. The last straw is when a murder takes place in the poorest wing.

Expresso do Amanhã is based on the French comic book Le Transperceneige, which was also adapted for cinema in 2013. In addition to the dystopian future, the production also shares with the Hunger Games the criticism of social inequality.



