5 drug traffickers with about 3 tons of cannabis and glass

At least three tons of drugs and five armed people detained related to drug trafficking, was the balance of an operation carried out by elements of the National Guard and state police at the Los Huastecos farm in the Mata Loma community, in the municipality of Manlio Fabio Altamirano, in the state of Veracruz, in Mexico.

The farm is well known in the community because it is located very close to the center of the same and to the Veracruz-Soledad de Doblado highway in the Santa Rita-Peñuela section.

It was detailed that the state police detained five people and seized about three tons of marijuana and glass, after elements of the Civil Force were alerted that there were heavily armed people on board of two vehicles on the farm.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police officers saw that there were subjects unloading packages and that upon reviewing them they found that they contained marijuana and glass.

The armed men pointed their weapons at the state police, however, the agents managed to subdue them. For the case, an investigation folder has been opened and, therefore, in the next few hours a search could be made of the place where they could find more narcotics.

It was not specified to which organized crime group the detainees belonged, but in that area there is a record of a strong presence of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Gulf Cartel (CDG) mainly.



