5 Devices to be introduced by Samsung appeared

As you know, Samsung will have an event called August 5, Unpacked 2020. While new products to be introduced at the event are slowly emerging, Samsung has released an official video. At the same time, the company shared a dark square with the silhouette of the 5 new products it will introduce. 5 new devices Samsung will introduce:

5 devices to be introduced by Samsung

While Samsung has signed some exciting devices this year, some have remained leaky. Especially the Galaxy Buds Live (there was a lot of discussion about its name) headset was very different in terms of design and the excitement of the technology lovers.

The headset, which is said to appear in Unpacked 2020, has finally been confirmed to be introduced with the sharing. As part of this event, Samsung will introduce 5 new devices if it does not come as a surprise. In the short introduction video of the new technology giant, the new devices to be introduced are shown to us in silhouette.

So, what are these 5 devices that Samsung will introduce? First of all, the new member of the Note series, Galaxy Note 20 series, which many people are eagerly waiting for as a smartphone, will be introduced. In addition to the Note 20, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone will be another device we will encounter in the event.

In addition to this, the Galaxy Watch 3, where leaks and all the secret curtain are removed on the smart watch side, Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphones and Galaxy Tab S7 tablet models will be introduced as part of the event. We can say that Unpacked 2020, which is among the biggest events of Samsung this year, will be full of excitement.



