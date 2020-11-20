5 development careers that already use Python

Over the past few decades, several programming languages ​​have been invented, and many have gained space in the development market. JavaScript, C ++, Swift, Java and C are some examples that have been at the top of the most used lists, but one stands out for its versatility: Python.

Created in 1991 by Guido van Rossum, Python is not only a powerful programming language, used by companies like Google and NASA, it is also simple and easy to learn and is already part of the day to day of several development careers.

Check out five careers in the development market that have been using Python for some time.

Web development

Django, Flask, and Pylons are just a few of the frameworks in the Python web development matrix. As these structures are also written in this programming language, they are fast and have a very stable operation. Gigantic websites, like Instagram and Pinterest, were built entirely based on frameworks like these.

Big data

In addition to handling data manipulation and processing very easily, Python can support parallel computing, which makes the language ideal for Big Data. Another differential is the libraries for this field, such as Pydoop, Dask and PySpark, which are also used for processing information.

Artificial intelligence

Some Python libraries, such as Keras and TensorFlow, are able to bring machine learning functionality into the programming language. In this way, systems built on the basis of Python gain the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed. There are those who believe that artificial intelligence is the next step for the development universe; if that is true, Python is prepared to deal with the technology.

CG

Used to build GUI (Graphical User Interface) and desktop applications, Python is also widely used in the field of computer graphics. This includes not only small and medium-sized projects, but also those on a larger scale with online functionality. The Tkinter library, for example, is a quick and easy way to create applications.

Data Science

For years, academics and researchers used the MATLAB language for scientific research, however, with the arrival of Python and its numerical mechanisms, such as Numpy and Pandas, everything started to change. That is why today this programming language is preferred by many data scientists.

