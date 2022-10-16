5 Cult Sub Units Of K-Pop Female Groups

Sub-units are not uncommon in K-pop. Sometimes this is done in order for the participants to try out new concepts, and sometimes it can also be done if the group as a whole is on a break. Here are six of the most iconic sub-units of female groups in K-pop!

1. Red Velvet — Irene and Seulgi

Irene and Seulgi from Red Velvet debuted as a sub unit on July 6, 2020 with the mini-album “Monster”. The album includes six songs and two singles “Monster” and “Naughty”. This is the first sub-unit of Red Velvet.

Irene & Seulgi became the best-selling women’s division in South Korea in 2020. The female group was promoted on music shows and even performed on TIME100 Talks. The event helped world leaders to talk about innovative solutions to global problems.

2. Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG

Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, or just Oh!GG, is the second SNSD sub-unit. They debuted in 2018 after Sohen, Suyoung and Tiffany left SM Entertainment. All members of the sub-unit remained under the label.

The girl group debuted with the single “Lil’ Touch”. They were inactive until 2021. They reunited in December 2021 to release the song “Melody” for “2021 Winter SM Town: SMCU”.

3. Orange Caramel

Orange Caramel is a sub-unit of the female group Pledis Entertainment After School. The trio consists of Raina, Nana and Lizzie. They debuted in June 2010 with the single “Magic Girl”.

Although they were successful, Orange Caramel’s operations ceased in 2016. In 2018, Lizzie left the company, and a year later Raina left. Since then, only Nana has been under the label. However, all three members are listed on the Orange Caramel website.

4. Sistar19

Sistar is the only sub—unit of the SISTAR women’s group. The duo consists of Bora and Herin. They starred in May 2011 with “Ma Boy” and became widely known for their second release “Gone Not Around Any Longer”.

Sistar19 disbanded on June 4, 2017 after the official dissolution of SISTAR as a whole.

5. BLACK

WJSN THE BLACK debuted in May 2021 with members SeolA, Ezy, Bona and Eunseo. They are the second division of WJSN after WJSN CHOCOME. For their debut, they released the single “My Attitude” and the single “Easy”.

The album performed relatively well in South Korea, reaching number six on the Circle Albums chart. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, WJSN THE BLACK has not returned.

Which unit of the female K-pop group do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below!