5 cryptocurrencies invested by billionaire brothers

The Winklevoss twins, who rose to billionaire with their Bitcoin investments years ago, are not the only investment in Bitcoin.

The Winklevoss Twins, who won the legal battle by claiming that Mark Zuckerberg stole the idea of ​​Facebook from them and thus gained worldwide fame, had invested in Bitcoin early with some of the money they obtained from the Facebook case.

Bitcoin (BTC)

The twins, who invested $ 11 million in Bitcoin in 2013, owned 1 percent of all Bitcoins in circulation. The dramatic rise in the Bitcoin price in the following years made the twins known as the “first Bitcoin billionaires”.

Ethereum (ETH)

Winklevoss does not only invest in Bitcoin. It also has large investments in Ethereum. In an interview in May, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said, “We have a lot of Ether. We made a joint effort a few years ago to get a huge amount of Ether. ” They said and even though they did not reveal the amount, they stated that they were “in the same universe” and “in the same galaxy” with the Bitcoins they own.

Tezos (XTZ)

Bitcoin and Ether are the two most important investments of Winklevoss. However, of course, all the investments of the twins, who entered the market in the early period, are not limited to these. The twins have also invested in the smart contract platform Tezos. This investment was made in 2018. Having climbed the ladder rapidly since then, Tezos has become one of the largest crypto money projects with a market value of $ 2.6 billion.

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash has long been part of Winklevoss’ portfolios. Zcash, a privacy-based crypto currency; After Bitcoin and Ethereum, it is the only cryptocurrency in the portfolios of Winklevoss and also listed on their own exchange Gemini.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin, which is expected to be on the market since 2017 but has not been put into operation, is the last part of the billionaire brothers’ portfolio. Filecoin is a blockchain-based file storage platform. The platform is predicted to be launched within this year.



